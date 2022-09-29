Read full article on original website
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Biden promises help for Puerto Rico; Apple Music reaches milestone; Supreme Court welcomes new justice | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he’s “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
5 things to know for Oct. 3: Hurricanes, SCOTUS, Brazil, United Airlines, food recall
In 2022, it’s not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon’s new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.
Biden heads to Florida; 3 chemists win Nobel Prize; Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour Wednesday afternoon of Fort Myers, Florida.
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC, will pay $1.26M over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing...
Small-Business Lending Slows, Rates Rise: Here’s What You Can Do
Rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions are intensifying a slowdown in financing-related activity among small businesses, according to the newest release of the NerdWallet Small-Business Financing Index. The NerdWallet Small-Business Financing Index evaluates factors such as loan delinquency rates, loan volumes, credit card use and optimism among small-business owners. Based on the most recent available data, from July, the index now sits at a low of 100.6, more than two points below its March 2022 high of 103.2. ...
