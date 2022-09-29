ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Big Ten: No. 4 Michigan to be put to test vs. stingy Iowa

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkmsV_0iEk1Ix100

Things to watch during Week 5 of play in the Big Ten Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa (3-1, 1-0)

This is a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game that Michigan won 42-3. J.J. McCarthy will make his first career Big Ten road start in the Kinnick Stadium cauldron and go against a defense giving up less than six points per game and allowing just 3.45 yards per play. The Wolverines would love to lean on Blake Corum again after he rushed for a career-high 243 yards against Maryland. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense showed improvement in its win at Rutgers. That must continue if the Hawkeyes are going to win the West Division again.

BEST MATCHUP

Illinois (3-1, 0-1) at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)

This would be an interesting matchup even if Bret Bielema weren’t returning to coach his first game at Camp Randall Stadium in 10 years. Bielema has one of the Big Ten’s best defenses so far in his second year with the Illini and Wisconsin’s offense is struggling. The Badgers still know how to play defense, and they’ll get tested by national rushing leader Chase Brown and QB Tommy DeVito. The Illini lost 24-0 to the Badgers in Champaign last year. Bielema has downplayed his going back to the place where he spent seven years and won 68 games and went to two Rose Bowls. He couldn’t deny the satisfaction that would come from a win here.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Minnesota’s average time of possession of 40 minutes, 35 seconds is nearly four minutes longer than any other FBS team. The Gophers, Georgia and Washington are the only teams that have yet to trail in a game. ... Ohio State has scored at least 50 points in 17 of the 43 games under Ryan Day. ... With Kaytron Allen’s 111-yard game against Central Michigan, Penn State has had two true freshmen post 100-yard games in a season for the first time since 2019. ... If Maryland scores 27 points or more against Michigan State, it will mark the first time since 1984 the Terps have scored that many in seven straight games. ... Rutgers heads to Ohio State 8-4 on the road since 2020, its best 12-game road stretch since 2005-07.

LONG SHOT?

Indiana is a 5 1/2-point road underdog against Nebraska, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Hoosiers were a slight underdog when they beat the Huskers 38-31 in Lincoln in 2019, their most recent visit, and they played a strong second half at Cincinnati last week after a terrible start. Nebraska has lost nine of 10, with the only win against a Championship Subdivision opponent, and is in disarray with an interim head coach and interim defensive coordinator.

IMPACT PLAYERS

Purdue QBs Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton

Coach Jeff Brohm said O’Connell’s availability for the game at Minnesota would be determined late in the week. The Boilermakers desperately need him back against the nation’s No. 2 pass defense. Purdue was expected to challenge for the title in a wide-open West, but a loss here puts a huge dent into those hopes. O’Connell has eight TD passes against one interception and averaged 333 yards in his three games.

Burton was solid in O’Connell’s place in the 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but it’s a big ask to expect him to win on the road against a defense of Minnesota’s caliber.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense

We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Cincinnati, IA
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Hawkeyes#The West Division#Badgers
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
High School Football PRO

Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Davenport West High School football team will have a game with Dubuque Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions

(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
superhits1027.com

Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines, Floyd the latest

CHARLES CITY — Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy