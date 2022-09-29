ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Wildcats, Rebels have first game as ranked teams since '58

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuXYq_0iEk1FIq00

Kentucky vs. Mississippi is quite a meaningful matchup in the Southeastern Conference these days.

It’s a game of two teams with ambitions of challenging powerhouses Georgia and Alabama for division titles. The seventh-ranked Wildcats visit No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday in a showdown of 4-0 teams and programs that have been built into potential contenders.

It’s the first time the teams have met when both are ranked since 1958.

The game is the SEC opener for the Rebels, who have mostly breezed through not-so-impressive competition. Kentucky has a 26-16 win over then-No. 12 Florida on its resume.

“I think everyone’s excited,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James said. “The fans are going to show out and it’s going to be a great game, a lot of fun. This is what we all come here to do, play in these big games.”

And it is a big game largely courtesy of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and Ole Miss counterpart Lane Kiffin. Stoops has already passed Bear Bryant as the program’s winningest coach, and Kiffin led Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season a year ago, matching the Wildcats’ win total.

“I imagine both of us are trying like heck to stay there or improve, and that comes with winning,” Stoops said.

The Wildcats are seeking their third straight win over a ranked team and ninth in a row overall, both streaks the program hasn’t managed since 1977. In fact, this is Kentucky’s highest ranking since finishing sixth that season.

Both Ole Miss and Kentucky have won 15 of their last 18 games.

“I would normally say, hey we have high expectatons and always want to do better, but that’s a pretty good number,” Kiffin said. “And Mark might say the same thing, especially playing in the SEC.”

RODRIGUEZ RETURNS

The return of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. f rom a four-game suspension brings even more star power to the backfields. The senior All-SEC back rushed for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season and figures to significantly improve an attack averaging just 81.5 yards per game.

“For Chris, he just needs to be himself,” Stoops said. “He doesn’t need to come in and be our savior or anything like that or save our run game, any of that.”

Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins (429 yards) and TCU transfer Zach Evans (365) rank second and fourth in the league, respectively, in rushing.

QUARTERBACK MATCHUP

Kentucky’s Will Levis has already established himself as one of the better passers in the SEC. Jaxson Dart has established himself officially as the Rebels’ starter after rotating with Luke Altmyer.

Levis leads the SEC in passing yards per (15.0), ranks third in passing efficiency (174.0) and passing touchdowns (10) and fourth in passing yards (1,185).

BETTER PROTECTION

Levis’s start is all the more impressive considering he’s had to pay for growing pains within Kentucky’s offensive line. That unit has allowed a conference-worst 16 sacks, including five last week by Northern Illinois, but Stoops said no one is panicking.

“We’ve seen it before, when you have new guys and you’ve got new positions,” he said. “They’re getting experience with every game, they’re getting better with every opportunity. There’s moments that it sticks out, but there’s a lot of good things they’re doing as well.”

FLASHBACK

The first win of Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure came over Kentucky on Oct. 3, 2020. The Rebels won 42-41 in overtime with help from a two-touchdown comeback and a missed Wildcats extra point in OT.

The previous meeting three years earlier was a doozie too: Ole Miss won 37-34 on freshman receiver D.K. Metcalf’s catch in the corner of the end zone with five seconds left.

WINNING STREAK

The Rebels’ 12-game winning streak in Oxford is the longest since winning 12 in a row from 1960-64. During a 34-game stretch back then, a tie with LSU was the lone blemish in a 34-game stretch.

___ AP Sports Writer Gary Graves contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky falls in Oxford: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip down to Oxford, and left with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, 22-19. The first half for the Cats was one to forget. In what was easiest the worst this squad has looked all season, it was the return of Chris Rodriguez and the play-calling of Rich Scangarello that led the way. Mix in the special teams mistakes, and UK put themselves in a hole from the beginning. Luckily though this team mimics their head coach, and were up for a fist fight scoring a late touchdown to make the score only a one possession game at 19-12.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 5

It will be an early wake-up call for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday with an 11:00 am CT kickoff against Ole Miss as a pair of ranked, undefeated teams, will collide in Oxford. In addition to the early start time, the Wildcats will be in unfamiliar...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1

As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Ole Miss Wearing Special Helmet For Game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss announced earlier this week that it'll debut new helmets against Kentucky this weekend. The helmets the Rebels will wear in Week 5 will promote an outdoor company founded by Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan called Realtree. As a result, the new helmets that Ole Miss players will be...
OXFORD, MS
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football

Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
WKYT 27

Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
LEXINGTON, KY
musictimes.com

Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky

There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Block party held in honor of Lexington activist Anita Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anita Franklin communitywide block party is being held Friday night on Lexington’s east end. It’s being put on in honor of Franklin’s 60th birthday to bring the community together at a time when the very issues she fought against continue to trouble the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
hottytoddy.com

A Seat for Everyone at the Longest Table

Throughout much of the University of Mississippi’s history, students such as James Meredith have been an integral part of spurring the change seen on campus today. To honor such students and promote conversation and fellowship, the Longest Table returns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the Circle.
OXFORD, MS
WKYT 27

Name released in fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington. A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.
LEXINGTON, KY
