kyoutv.com
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida. But the impact has not been confined to the beaches and tourist towns. The rains from the storm’s deluge are flowing into inland towns not usually part of the hurricane warnings. In the Sarasota suburb...
Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian
Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
fox4now.com
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
WATCH: Florida Transformer Explodes During Hurricane Ian in Terrifying Moment
After Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s west coast, it caused a transformer in Manatee County to explode on Wednesday. A bystander caught the explosion on camera at 5:45 p.m. near a residence in Whitfield Estates. The now-viral clip, taken by resident Ruth Soto, showed the transformer sparking and exploding brightly....
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Drone footage aids Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida
As Florida reels , which has left at least 21 people dead and over a million Floridians without power, utility companies – and a full-time storm chaser – are using drone technology to aid in rescue efforts and provide a wider scope of the destruction. The hurricane left...
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
News4Jax.com
‘I’ll never stay again’: Crews continue to search for survivors, victims of Ian’s wrath in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s painful to see the devastation left in Fort Myers Beach. Days after Hurricane Ian tore through the area, leaving many buildings reduced to rubble and an astounding number of people without homes, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors and finding those who did not make it.
News4Jax.com
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Florida Officials Implement Curfew After Looters Target Local Businesses Affected by Hurricane Ian
As of Wednesday night, Florida officials in Fort Myers have implemented a 6 p.m. curfew following reports of looters ransacking local businesses as Hurricane Ian raged on. Officials are still weighing the aftermath of what’s been one of the strongest storms in American history, and looting has become an added concern in the area.
Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video
After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
