Read full article on original website
Related
peoriatimes.com
Save Old Main Committee honored at commemoration
In honor of the school’s centennial anniversary, the Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) recognized the efforts of the committee behind saving Peoria High School’s landmark Old Main building during a commemoration on Sept. 22. The recognition, which fell exactly 11 years after the former Save Old Main Committee...
peoriatimes.com
Oktoberfest benefit coming to ABT
Arizona Broadway Theatre is extending a “willkommen” to its Oktoberfest for food, drinks, local beer, live music and performances from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in its parking lot. All proceeds from this event benefit ABT’s teen performance troupe, HyRev, which performs at noon and...
peoriatimes.com
‘Babies with Books’ read-a-thon benefits premature babies, families
As part of the “Babies with Books” read-a-thon to encourage family reading and support NICU infants and families, nurses, families and hospital staff have been reading to babies at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Abrazo Arrowhead nurses have been handing out children’s books...
Comments / 0