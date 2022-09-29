ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
peoriatimes.com

Save Old Main Committee honored at commemoration

In honor of the school’s centennial anniversary, the Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) recognized the efforts of the committee behind saving Peoria High School’s landmark Old Main building during a commemoration on Sept. 22. The recognition, which fell exactly 11 years after the former Save Old Main Committee...
PEORIA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Oktoberfest benefit coming to ABT

Arizona Broadway Theatre is extending a “willkommen” to its Oktoberfest for food, drinks, local beer, live music and performances from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in its parking lot. All proceeds from this event benefit ABT’s teen performance troupe, HyRev, which performs at noon and...
PEORIA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

‘Babies with Books’ read-a-thon benefits premature babies, families

As part of the “Babies with Books” read-a-thon to encourage family reading and support NICU infants and families, nurses, families and hospital staff have been reading to babies at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Abrazo Arrowhead nurses have been handing out children’s books...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy