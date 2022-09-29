Read full article on original website
Related
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
Scientists urge top publisher to withdraw faulty climate study
A fundamentally flawed study claiming that scientific evidence of a climate crisis is lacking should be withdrawn from the peer-reviewed journal in which it was published, top climate scientists have told AFP. Appearing earlier this year in The European Physical Journal Plus, published by Springer Nature, the study purports to review data on possible changes in the frequency or intensity of rainfall, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts and other extreme weather events. The peer-reviewed paper by four Italian scientists appeared in January 2022 in one of the more than 2,000 journals published by Springer Nature, one of the most prestigious science publishers in the world.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
Double Trouble: Solar Wind Stream and Coronal Mass Ejection to Trigger G2-Class Geomagnetic Storm on Earth on October 1
After a massive solar storm struck Earth earlier this week, another geomagnetic storm is heading our way as we speak!. According to spaceweather.com, two solar events will act in tandem to produce a G2-class geomagnetic storm on Earth on Saturday, October 1. These include a solar wind stream released from an equatorial hole in the Sun's atmosphere, and a coronal mass ejection (large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona) that left the Sun on September 28.
Comments / 0