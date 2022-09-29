My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends…. There are shootings EVERY day in Columbus. Smh. (I’m NOT minimizing his murder. At all. I’m saying that it’s shocking that Columbus as a city now has one every day. At least, it seems like it…) people are going crazy out there. Anything can happen to anyone at any time. Life itself is a risk. I’m glad I’m past my “going out” days. Nothing good happens after dark lol. My Dad used to say that. He passed on 2/28/22 RIP DADDY 🙏🏼🕊
sorry sorry for your loss the Good die Young. but they leave all these devils here to take the good people out praying for you and your family that that devil will be caught... 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹
Learn from this people!!! Bad things can happen anywhere. Alcohol does not help people think correctly!
