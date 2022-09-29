ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Ukraine's Forces Gain Ground in the South as Counteroffensive Builds; Russia Acknowledges Advances

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.
AFP

Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll

The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
NBC Los Angeles

White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut

A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
NBC Los Angeles

Ukraine Joins Spain and Portugal's Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The proposal was backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three countries face a competing bid from Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and a bid from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. Ukraine has joined Spain...
