Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

The conversation dominating the NFL following Tua Tagovailoa's concussion during "Thursday Night Football" appears to be leading to a rule change. The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to agree to a new in-game protocol forbidding any players to return to a game if they demonstrate "instability," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The rule could reportedly go into effect as soon as Week 5.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO