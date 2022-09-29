Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Bardstown Man Charged After Shooting Deputy Sheriff
Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a Bardstown man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland just after 4 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
Wave 3
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase. Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway. They believed Holland to be the responsible party. According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville...
k105.com
Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer
A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
wvih.com
Two Found Dead Near Jeffersontown
A man and woman was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning close to Jeffersontown. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was underway after the two were...
Wave 3
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
k105.com
Louisville police seize nearly 18 lbs of cocaine, $100k in cash. 3 arrested.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a huge drug bust and seizure on social media on Wednesday. Louisville police said three people were arrested by the department’s Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad after officer’s seized 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. The...
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
Wave 3
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
Death investigation underway after 2 people found dead on Doral Court, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers found 2 people dead on Doral Court around 9 a.m. Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court. Sixth Division officers said upon arrival they found a man dead outside of a...
wdrb.com
Activists call on judges to release low-level offenders from Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is a place for dangerous criminals who shouldn't be on the streets, and the director of the city's jail agrees. A letter was sent to Jefferson County District Court judges from "Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice." It was signed by the ACLU of Kentucky, Voices of Community Activists and Leaders (VOCAL-KY), Louisville Buddhist Justice Collective, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and others.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
leoweekly.com
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
