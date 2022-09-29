ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bardstown Man Charged After Shooting Deputy Sheriff

Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a Bardstown man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland just after 4 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer

A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wvih.com

Two Found Dead Near Jeffersontown

A man and woman was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning close to Jeffersontown. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was underway after the two were...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Activists call on judges to release low-level offenders from Louisville's jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is a place for dangerous criminals who shouldn't be on the streets, and the director of the city's jail agrees. A letter was sent to Jefferson County District Court judges from "Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice." It was signed by the ACLU of Kentucky, Voices of Community Activists and Leaders (VOCAL-KY), Louisville Buddhist Justice Collective, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY

