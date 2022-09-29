Read full article on original website
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
newcivilengineer.com
HS2, Tideway and Brenner Base Tunnel feature on Tunnelling Awards shortlist
The awards recognise and reward projects, teams and organisations helping to drive excellence in the tunnelling industry. Align JV is nominated in the Innovation in Instrumentation and Monitoring category for work on HS2's Chiltern Tunnel, involving M25 interface patch scan monitoring, and in the Innovation in Shaft Design and Construction category for HS2 C1 shaft optimisation.
architizer.com
Quay Quarter Lanes Designed by Studio Bright Rejuvenates the City Block in the Heart of Sydney
Quay Quarter Lanes – is the rejuvenation of a city block in the heart of Sydney City at Circular Quay. Our building at 8 Loftus Street squeezes itself between Customs House and the Gallipoli Memorial Club, maintaining continuity of the building line and massing of this historic thoroughfare. Two levels of retail spaces form a base for 31 apartments housed over six upper levels. An arcade link marries the busy street to the inner laneway refuge. Upper-level restaurants lead the eye up to tucked-away spaces for exploration and respite. The whole is capped by a roof space brought to life with a recreational roof garden for the use of all residents. As a component of a bigger scheme and of a greater cityscape, this building attempts a worthy contribution to the continuity of Sydney’s built texture, playing its part in a healthy, vibrant pedestrian precinct.
Barry Hearn wades into the Battle of Trevalga: Sports promoter is spotted on a tour of the tiny Cornish parish where residents are fighting against £15.75m sale
Locals who fear eviction from one of Britain's last coastal communities unsullied by second homes have said they are fighting off a potential buyer - darts and snooker boss Barry Hearn. Residents claim Mr Hearn, 74, was given a tour of the historic parish of Trevalga, Cornwall after expressing interest...
The fun police: Pub landlord is given noise warning by busybody council killjoys because his punters were LAUGHING too loudly
A pub landlord was given a noise warning by a busybody council because his punters were laughing too loudly. Richard Nattriss, 53, was issued a noise abatement order after tenants in the area whined about 'laughing, talking and singing' in the beer garden. The landlord at the Little Angel in...
