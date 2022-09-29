ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Pullback to Broken Wedge Support

EURUSD fell through the bottom of its falling wedge, indicating that a steeper drop is in the works. Price might need to pull up to the former support zone in order to gather more bearish momentum. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% to 50%...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Nature.com

Application of machine learning in predicting oil rate decline for Bakken shale oil wells

Commercial reservoir simulators are required to solve discretized mass-balance equations. When the reservoir becomes heterogeneous and complex, more grid blocks can be used, which requires detailed and accurate reservoir information, for e.g. porosity, permeability, and other parameters that are not always available in the field. Predicting the EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) and rate decline for a single well can therefore take hours or days, making them computationally expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, decline curve models are a simpler and speedier option because they only require a few variables in the equation that can be easily gathered from the wells' current data. The well data for this study was gathered from the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation's publicly accessible databases. The SEDM (Stretched Exponential Decline Model) decline curve equation variables specifically designed for unconventional reservoirs variables were correlated to the predictor parameters in a random oil field well data set. The study examined the relative influences of several well parameters. The study's novelty comes from developing an innovative machine learning (ML) (random forest (RF)) based model for fast rate-decline and EUR prediction in Bakken Shale oil wells. The successful application of this study relies highly on the availability of good quality and quantity of the dataset.
rigzone.com

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself

In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Refinery Run-Rates Could Top 90% for 3rd Quarter in a Row

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil refinery utilization rates, a measure of how operators view future fuel demand, could top 90% next quarter for the third consecutive period, industry analysts projected, reflecting scant stocks and strong demand for diesel. Historically, utilization rates fall in the fourth quarter as refiners begin winter...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Testing Range Resistance at 145.00 Again

USDJPY popped back up to the top of its range at the 145.00 major psychological mark after a volatile run during Japan’s currency intervention. Price might be in for another move back to the bottom if the ceiling holds again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though,...
The Verge

The Nord Stream pipeline leaks are a disaster — the oil and gas industry has a much bigger mess

This week, the world watched what’s likely to be the fossil fuel industry’s single largest methane release ever. An astonishing amount of methane is floating up from the now-notorious Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and rising above the surface of the Baltic Sea. It’s a pollution nightmare. It also pales in comparison to the vast amount of methane that oil and gas operations constantly release.
US News and World Report

Italy's Regulated Household Electricity Prices to Rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices, concerns 41.5% of Italian...
