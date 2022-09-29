Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of supporting role expanding across the Atlantic Coast Conference and the sport. Titles vary. Analyst. Quality-control coordinator. Even the vaguely defined “special assistant” and “senior adviser.” But the directive is the same: Adding more eyes, hands and experience to meet the rising demands of running a power-conference program. “If that takes some things off of (coaches’) plate and they can focus more on that week’s opponent then obviously we feel like we’ve done our job well,” said Means, now an analyst for UNC’s offense.

