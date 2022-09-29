Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 27, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bullish pressure on the U.S dollar index continue and the index printed a new higher high. There is no change to the current bullish trend which means traders who have long positions in the U.S dollar will continue to hold the positions. If the index starts a bearish correction then 110.00 is the level to watch for reactions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Takes a Breather As Stocks Rebound From 2020 Low
The US dollar finally took a breather on Tuesday after meteoric gains in recent sessions. The greenback traded lower on a modest rally in the broader financial markets, although market analysts do not think the buck is on a downward path. So, what is happening with the international reserve currency anyway?
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The light crude oil price on Friday found support at about $79.74 after pulling back off weekly highs of about $82.94. The WTI Crude Oil price seems to be oscillating within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade at the same...
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?
AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
USD/JPY Finds Strong Trendline Resistance Just Below 145 Level
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to rally above the 145.000 level after finding strong resistance earlier in the week. The currency pair now appears to be trading within a consolidative sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. On the base, the 100-hour moving average line continues to provide...
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
EUR/USD Reverses Below 0.9800 Resistance Convergence
In the Asian session on Thursday, the EUR/USD declined to 0.97, trimming the previous day’s recovery from a 20-year low. The pair reverses its breach of 0.9600 and decreases its biggest daily gain since March. The EUR/USD pair trades near 0.9740 at the end of the American trading day,...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 28, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its falling wedge pattern on the hourly time frame, as price seems to be finding support at the bottom again. Another bounce could take it back up to the resistance, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. On the subject of...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
AUD/USD May Reach 0.6360; Two-Year Bottom Appears Inescapable
After falling below 0.6400 in the Tokyo session, the AUD/USD pair rapidly recovered. After a healthy decrease, the upward movement is still a pullback and shouldn’t be viewed as a turnaround. With a test back through 0.64 on Friday, the AUD/USD corrected from a crucial point on the charts,...
NZD/USD Fell to 0.5619 on Predictions of an Aggressive Fed Powell Speech
The NZD/USD pair fell below 0.5624-0.5722, which was the most-traded auction range during the Asian session. The asset hit a two-year low of 0.5619, and bad market sentiment makes it likely that it will go down even more. As Jerome Powell’s speech scares the market, the major will likely find support around 0.5476.
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
SIX Swiss Exchange Reached CHF 94.5B in September
In September, overall exchange turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange, Europe’s third biggest trading platform and leading post-trade support provider attained CHF 94.5B, a 20.6% rise from August. Last month, the volume of exchanges on the buying and selling increased by 20.7% to 4,860,288. SIX Swiss Exchange revealed these numbers...
USD/CAD Soars Amid Tanking Markets, Weak Economic Data
The US dollar rallied in the middle of the trading week, buoyed by red ink flooding the financial markets and disappointing economic data. The greenback had ostensibly taken a breather in recent sessions, but it is now spiking as bears return to Wall Street. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM)...
Gold Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at About $1,660
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $1,676 to trade at about $1,660, trimming gains. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade a few...
USD/JPY Bulls Target Easy Pickings While Bears Wait in the Shadows
By the end of New York trading, the USD/JPY had dropped to 143.90 because US yields had dropped overnight after the BoE bought bonds. As bulls gave up before the end of the month, bond rates around the world fell, stocks went up, and the currency fell. The USD/JPY pair...
Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound
The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
