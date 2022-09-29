ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 27, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bullish pressure on the U.S dollar index continue and the index printed a new higher high. There is no change to the current bullish trend which means traders who have long positions in the U.S dollar will continue to hold the positions. If the index starts a bearish correction then 110.00 is the level to watch for reactions.
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?

AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming

USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
EUR/USD Reverses Below 0.9800 Resistance Convergence

In the Asian session on Thursday, the EUR/USD declined to 0.97, trimming the previous day’s recovery from a 20-year low. The pair reverses its breach of 0.9600 and decreases its biggest daily gain since March. The EUR/USD pair trades near 0.9740 at the end of the American trading day,...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
SIX Swiss Exchange Reached CHF 94.5B in September

In September, overall exchange turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange, Europe’s third biggest trading platform and leading post-trade support provider attained CHF 94.5B, a 20.6% rise from August. Last month, the volume of exchanges on the buying and selling increased by 20.7% to 4,860,288. SIX Swiss Exchange revealed these numbers...
USD/CAD Soars Amid Tanking Markets, Weak Economic Data

The US dollar rallied in the middle of the trading week, buoyed by red ink flooding the financial markets and disappointing economic data. The greenback had ostensibly taken a breather in recent sessions, but it is now spiking as bears return to Wall Street. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM)...
Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound

The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
