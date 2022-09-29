Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals
Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels use first entirely homegrown lineup in 23 years to beat Rangers
ANAHEIM, Calif. — It requires a good deal of optimism to think that the entirely homegrown lineup the Angels used on Friday night has the same future as the one they last used 23 years ago. If nothing else, this group is finishing a mostly miserable season on an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles, 2-1
NEW YORK — The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. And Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to $30 Million Deal for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter. Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Comments / 0