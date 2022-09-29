ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals

Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles, 2-1

NEW YORK — The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. And Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to $30 Million Deal for 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter. Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees...
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Judge Believes Bonds’s 73 Home Runs Is True Record

View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since Aaron Judge’s chances to break the single season home run record became reality, debate over the actual record has swirled. The all-time mark of 73 homers from Barry Bonds in 2001 is sullied because it’s widely believed he used steroids, so some believe that the real record is the 61 now shared by Judge and Roger Maris.
MLB

