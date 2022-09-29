Read full article on original website
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
16 Wall Street Banks Fined Over $1 Billion In Federal Probe
A federal probe by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has resulted in 16 Wall Street banks being fined over $1 billion. Credit: James Marshall (Getty Images)
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday's release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low.
Three men behind last year's $100 million publicly traded New Jersey deli charged in alleged stock fraud campaign
Three men behind last year's Hometown Deli public markets debacle have been charged in alleged stock market manipulation. The orchestrated scheme helped a local New Jersey deli sport a market capitalization of $100 million. Hedge funder David Einhorn had called out the company as an example of the SEC's negligence...
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
We pinpointed the young finance professionals on the runway to success, even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling.
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
Motley Fool
Robinhood Investors Just Got Good News
SEC Chair Gary Gensler floated banning payment for order flow last year. Most of Robinhood's revenue comes from selling its order flow to market-making firms. The SEC decided not to ban the act but is considering other regulations that could still have an impact.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bank Of England Pivots To Avoid Financial Emergency
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's (UBSG.S) $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify.
