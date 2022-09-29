ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Insurance

I've given out my Medicare number. How worried should I be about the latest Optus data breach?

By Bruce Baer Arnold, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago

Medicare card numbers are the latest personal details to be exposed as part of the Optus data breach .

Optus has confirmed this affects 14,900 valid Medicare numbers that have not expired, and a further 22,000 expired card numbers.

But this isn’t the first time Australians’ Medicare numbers have been exposed. And some privacy and cybersecurity experts have long been concerned about the security of our health data.

Here’s what you can do if you’re concerned about the latest Medicare breach, and what needs to happen next.

What’s the big deal?

Your Medicare number gives you access to subsidised services across Australia’s health system. Most Australians have a number, whether or not they use these services.

Your Medicare card (as a plastic card or digitally, on your phone) is an official identifier. So alongside a driver’s licence, tax file number, birth certificate and passport, it can also be used as “proof of identity”. You may have supplied your Medicare number when opening a bank account, or signing up for a phone plan.

The idea is to minimise the chance people are using fake identities to wrongfully gain benefits from governments and business, including taking part in criminal activities such as money laundering.

Businesses and agencies are not meant to match your Medicare number with other data (eroding your privacy) other than in exceptional circumstances.

But they commonly accept sight of the physical/digital card bearing the number as proof of who you claim to be and risk data breaches by retaining copies of what they saw. Optus was such a business.

Read more: The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know

What should happen to protect your Medicare number?

In theory, your Medicare number is protected by a number of different types of legislation – both national and at the state/territory level.

There are privacy laws . These are meant to prevent businesses and government agencies from unauthorised use of Medicare and other official identifiers for profiling people. These laws are also meant to prevent undisclosed sharing with other entities, such as individuals or businesses.

Then there are cybersecurity and other criminal laws . These also aim to prevent unauthorised access, sale and sharing of your Medicare number and other data (known as metadata ) stored by telecommunication providers.

Read more: What should Australian companies be doing right now to protect our privacy

Has this happened before?

Medicare numbers have been breached before, in 2017 . An official inquiry noted trade in stolen Medicare numbers on the dark web.

The 2017 breach was apparently much larger, but the Optus numbers may grow as the investigation continues.

Experts have also raised concern about the government’s authorised release in 2016 of apparently de-identified health data. In fact, patient details could be identified, using a number of simple steps.

These two earlier examples should have meant both health agencies and businesses have taken extra care about their obligations to safeguard health data.

Read more: After the Medicare breach, we should be cautious about moving our health records online

What if your Medicare number has been exposed?

Unauthorised use of a Medicare number doesn’t necessarily result in large-scale identity crime.

For instance, Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten has said a Medicare number alone cannot unlock access to someone’s myGov account (and therefore access to someone’s welfare or tax details).

However, the Optus data breach – and future data breaches in the public and private sector – does provide Australian and overseas criminals with a set of identifiers (including passport and driver’s licence numbers), that can be used for a range of identity crimes, such as impersonating someone else.

Optus is advising affected customers to replace their Medicare card, at no cost, via their Medicare online account at myGov, the Express Plus Medicare mobile app, or by calling Medicare on 132 011.

Further details are available via Services Australia .

Read more: What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

What else needs to happen?

As with many data breaches, details about what happened at Optus, how and who is affected are only slowly trickling out.

The Office of the Australian Information Commission – the national privacy regulator – needs to run a rigorous and detailed investigation and release its findings publicly.

This needs to be accompanied by a hard-hitting independent inquiry of what happened at Optus. This requires IT expertise, which the Office of the Australian Information Commission may not have. Such an inquiry would also demonstrate Optus’ commitment to learn from any failures.

As we have seen before, businesses and government agencies cannot assume a data breach “won’t happen to them”. We need to find out what happened at Optus to ensure the future privacy of some of our most personal data.

Dr Arnold is currently finalising a monograph on identity crime. He is a former director of the Australian Privacy Foundation

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

How not to tell customers their data is at risk: the perils of the Optus approach

Optus fears data on up to 9.8 million of its customers has been accessed in a sophisticated cyberattack – including, for some customers, passport and drivers licence details, as well as phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses. It made the announcement through the media, in the middle of Thursday’s national day of mourning public holiday, and during the four-day long weekend in Melbourne in the lead-up to the AFL grand final. At first, it didn’t text or email its customers. Instead, it issued a press release in the belief this was the quickest and most effective way to alert as...
MARKETING
TheConversationAU

The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know

Shortly after Australian telecommunications company Optus announced the identity data of millions of customers had been stolen, a person claiming to be the hacker announced they would delete the data for US$1 million. When Optus didn’t pay, the purported hacker published 10,000 stolen records and threatened to release ten thousand more every day until the ransom deadline. These leaked records contained identity information such as driver’s license, passport and Medicare numbers, as well as parliamentary and defense contact information. A few hours after the data drop, the purported hacker unexpectedly apologised and claimed to have deleted the data due to “too many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?

Among the many questions raised by the Optus data leak – cybersecurity experts are confident it wasn’t a hack, but that may have to be decided by a court – is why the company was storing so much personal information for so long. Optus had a legitimate need to collect that data – to verify customers were real people and potentially to recover any debts later. This is known as a “know your customer” (or “KYC”) requirement. But the reason about 4 million former customers along with 5.8 million current customers are now worrying about their driver’s licences, passport numbers and Medicare...
MARKETING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Optus#Personal Data#Data Breaches#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Australians
TheConversationAU

What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence or passport numbers. According to the Australian law, telecommunications providers are required to hold your data while you are their customer and for an additional two years, but may keep the data for longer for their own business purposes. This means that if you are a previous customer of Optus, your data may also...
AMAZON
TheConversationAU

Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity

Every five years the Productivity Commission is charged with examining everything that can be done to lift Australia’s productivity. Its first interim report in the current inquiry, issued well ahead of its final report due in February, proposes action on innovation, digital technologies and data and cyber-security, a productivity-friendly business environment, and a skilled and educated workforce. But it doesn’t propose anything to address inequality. What it doesn’t consider is the possibility that reducing inequality might be necessary to boost productivity – by improving the quality of our workforce and our institutions. Productivity increases when you produce the same things with fewer inputs,...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

'They treat you like a person, they ask you what you want': what NDIS participants value in support workers

When the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was established almost a decade ago, it was envisaged people with disability would be empowered consumers. It was hoped their customer insights would shape new services designed to meet their specific needs and preferences. But today’s market-based reality is that the National Disability Insurance Agency and its support providers are mostly still in control. In the worst examples, this has been linked to devastating abuse and alleged neglect of participants by support workers. Providers frequently see NDIS participants as a business “commodity”. The disability sector has not prioritised obtaining and using data about...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy