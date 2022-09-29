‘Feeling the harsh reality’ | Penn State students share their thoughts on finding roommates, housing

Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Penn State did not perform the way it should have' during 17-7 win against Northwestern
The Nittany Lions remain undefeated with a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. After Saturday’s rainy game in Beaver Stadium, Collegian football reporters Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss their opinions on offensive shortcomings and defensive strengths in Penn State’s Big Ten home opener.
Digital Collegian
State College to host IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in summer 2023
The IRONMAN Group will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in State College in the summer of 2023. The triathlon is scheduled to begin July 2, 2023. Registration for the event will open Oct. 5 online, according to a press release. Participants are expected to endure a...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football grabs preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 quarterback
Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback. Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on. The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football struggles with fumbles from running backs in rainy win over Northwestern
The past couple of games, Penn State has been able to lean on its run game, and the duo of freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have shown up. But against Northwestern, the duo of backs — plus Keyvone Lee — weren’t as stout as they have been.
Digital Collegian
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford 'mentally tough' despite inconsistent outing against Northwestern
Through 11-win seasons, Outback Bowl losses and struggling performances like the one he had against Northwestern on Saturday, Sean Clifford doesn’t care what you think of him. “I get critics when we win. I can throw for 400 yards, and I’d still get critics, so it really doesn't matter,”...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball gets swept by No. 8 Wisconsin for 2nd straight loss
After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded. The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin announces Penn State football fourth-year running back Devyn Ford is no longer with team
Following Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern, James Franklin announced fourth-string running back Devyn Ford isn’t on the team anymore. Franklin cited Ford’s decision to leave the team was because he “wants to focus on academics.”. Ford had fallen in the depth chart thanks to the...
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
foreveraltoona.com
Our 3rd “Donut Be a Bully” CLASSROOM Winner!
Our 3rd “Donut Be A Bully” visit to Williamsburg Elementary in Altoona! The classroom of Mrs. Jody Kensinger!. I visited these terrific 2nd Graders along with Principal Jennifer Metzler, who joined the class for the visit!. Thank You to: Dunkin’ Donuts:
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College to host 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival Oct. 8
The Happy Valley Latin Festival will mark its second year celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from the Downtown State College Improvement District. The 100 Block of Fraser Street and MLK Plaza will come to life with live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0
Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Bad weather causes bad offense in Penn State football’s win over Northwestern
Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey as deep as ever at defensive end
After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team. While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season. While several key veterans are set to...
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
