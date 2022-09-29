ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Bakery

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong. Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
iheart.com

Charges in shoot of Right to Life volunteer asked for by MSP

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has been asked by the Michigan State Police to file criminal charges against the man who shot and injured a Right to Life volunteer. MSP is asking for warrants charging 74-year-old Richard Harvey with felenious assault and reckless discharge of a...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate

(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Something Smells Fishy in the Permian Basin

Today on the show Kenny discusses facts, opinions, and gossip with Michael Quinn Sullivan of Texas Scorecard Dot Com, Brandon Darby of Breitbart, and Tony Ortiz of Current Revolt. Topics include the war in Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, and Texas politicians who cheat on their wives.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Color#Dnr
iheart.com

This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy