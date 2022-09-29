Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 event: What to expect
The Google Pixel event is scheduled to go live on October 6 at 10:00 AM ET. We will get to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. We could see a variety of other devices as well. Google’s Pixel 7 event is just around the corner with...
Android Authority
Poll: Is shutting Stadia down the right decision for Google?
It's no surprise to hear Stadia is shutting down, but was it the right call?. Google surprised almost no-one yesterday when it announced that it was discontinuing its Stadia game streaming service. The platform had only been around for just under three years but achieved little in the way of wide adoption.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 👋 Sayonara Stadia
Plus a ton of Pixel news before next week's event, deepfake Bruce Willis, cloned Arctic wolves, and more. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 214th edition here, with plenty Pixel news before next week’s event, a farewell to Google Stadia, deepfake Bruce Willis and more…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Twitter just put out its first edited tweet
An edited tweet comes with a version history and a 'Last Edited' stamp. Twitter just posted its first edited tweet. It shows that such tweets will have a “Last Edited” stamp at the bottom. People will also be able to view the edited history of tweets. Twitter has...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Intel is developing apps now. We think that's great. Welcome to the 452nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We wished Firefox a happy birthday this week. The famous browser turned 20 years old on September 23rd. Hit the link to check out what we had to say about it.
Android Authority
Google is shutting down Stadia, surprising pretty much no one
You'll have until January 2023 to enjoy the game streaming service. After that, everyone gets refunds for everything. Google is shutting down Google Stadia. You have until January 18, 2023, to continue using the game streaming service. After which, all purchases will be refunded. This move is unsurprising given the...
Android Authority
The iPhone 14 won't have a physical SIM - here's what that means for you
01What happened to the iPhone 14 physical SIM card?02What is an eSIM?03SIM options on the iPhone 14 series04eSIM pros and cons05Will this affect me?. The new iPhone announcements were all the rage in early September. Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to figure out if you’ll be getting an iPhone 14 device or not. There are plenty of factors to consider, but we know many of you are trying to figure out what the lack of a physical SIM card slot is all about. Let’s tell you all about the topic!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Forget Dynamic Island, Android should pinch iOS 16's Focus features
Drop the distractions and Focus on what's important. Move over Dynamic Island, there’s a way more useful feature tucked away in Apple’s latest iPhone that should be grabbing the headlines. I’m talking about Focus and its new customizable lock and home screen options. After spending a week with the iPhone 14, I’m convinced this is the feature Android should aim to emulate instead. And the sooner the better.
Android Authority
That 200MP camera is looking more likely for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here's to Samsung's 200MP phone delivering much better images than Motorola's device. Another source has now claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera. This comes after two sources made the claim earlier this year. We got a first apparent look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Android Authority
Google is messing up Fitbit, so get an old Fitbit while you still can
Fitbit is going through some big changes, so now's the best time to get some sweet deals. Fitbit recently announced the long-awaited follow-ups to its two highest-end smartwatches: the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. In our review of the Sense 2, we couldn’t help but notice Fitbit had made a lot of controversial and frankly bizarre decisions with the product.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now get a taste of Android 13
Samsung has opened its One UI 5 beta program to the Galaxy S20. Samsung has opened up the One UI 5 beta program to Galaxy S20 owners. The beta includes all of the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made for the Galaxy S22 series. At the...
Android Authority
Better late than never: Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally gets September update
Update: It's already the end of the month, but Samsung has finally pushed out the September 2022 patch. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the large foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.
Android Authority
I'm in a love-hate relationship with the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display
Hey Apple, I don't need notifications staring at me all day and night. Ever since Samsung introduced the always-on display on 2016’s Galaxy S7, the feature has made its way to practically every Android phone with an OLED display and some without. Today, an ambient display is virtually taken for granted. Some might even say that the absence of an always-on mode is more notable than its presence.
Android Authority
How to transfer photos from your iPhone to a Windows PC
Not as seamless as on a Mac, but still easy enough. If you have an iPhone but are still very attached to your Windows computer, then there’s no reason why the two can’t co-exist side-by-side. One example is when you want to transfer iPhone photos to your Windows computer. On a Mac, they would seamlessly transfer to the Photos app on each device using iCloud. But on a Windows machine, it’s just a simple case of either attaching a USB cable or downloading the photos from the iCloud website.
Comments / 0