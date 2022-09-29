01What happened to the iPhone 14 physical SIM card?02What is an eSIM?03SIM options on the iPhone 14 series04eSIM pros and cons05Will this affect me?. The new iPhone announcements were all the rage in early September. Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to figure out if you’ll be getting an iPhone 14 device or not. There are plenty of factors to consider, but we know many of you are trying to figure out what the lack of a physical SIM card slot is all about. Let’s tell you all about the topic!

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO