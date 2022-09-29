ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Busan Director Huh Moonyung Talks Strength Of Korean Content And Growth Of The Festival’s Drama Series Selection

By Liz Shackleton
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIvtV_0iEjsnuR00

After two years of holding in-person but stripped down editions of the festival, South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF, October 5-14) is back in full force this year with a packed line-up of screenings, red carpets, parties, awards and industry events.

The masks will stay on, at least in indoor spaces, but with Korea’s borders open, the festival is welcoming a large number of international filmmakers and industry guests. BIFF’s main venue, the Busan Cinema Center, will host opening and closing ceremonies;  Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai will be honored as Asian Filmmaker Of The Year; and stars are expected to attend the Asian Contents Awards, scheduled for October 8, which recognize drama series and other streaming content.

Film competition sections include New Currents, for emerging Asian filmmakers, and the new Jiseok section. The festival’s On Screen section, introduced last year to focus on drama series, will screen nine series including Lee Joon-ik’s Yonder , Takashi Miike’s Connect and The Kingdom Exodus , from Lars von Trier.

Busan’s industry platform, Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM, October 8-11), which was forced online by the pandemic, will be held as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

BIFF director Huh Moonyung , spoke to Deadline about what’s new this year, the return to ‘near’ normality and the global success of Korean content. Huh has a long association with the festival as he was previously head of the Busan Cinema Center and has also worked as the festival’s Korean cinema programmer.

DEADLINE: Will this year be a return to normal in terms of screenings, parties, events, audience size and international participation?

HUH MOONYUNG: This year’s festival will be almost back to normal, because there are still some Asian countries that are not fully free from the Covid safety guidelines, and the participation of film professionals from those countries is still limited. However, this year, we’ve resumed the production support programs that have been on hold for the past two years, such as Asian Cinema Fund (ACF), Asian Film Academy (AFA), and Platform Busan. It feels as if we are finally repaying the debt that we owe the Asian filmmakers for the past two years.

Also, we’ll be using 100% of the seats in the theaters, as opposed to last year’s 50%, and restoring all audience participation events. We hope that our film festival can be like the clear blue sky after the storm has passed.

DL: Korea’s global profile was raised massively by the success of Parasite and Squid Game, but the pandemic made it difficult to capitalize on this. Now life is getting back to normal, are those successes having any impact on international interest in BIFF and ACFM?

HMY: We’re always cautious of overestimated pride, but we expect that such a situation will undoubtedly have a positive impact. The reason for the BIFF’s quick growth when it was founded in 1996 was due to the background in which there was a sudden rise of Korean and Asian films. We assess that, in the past two years, the international credibility and demand for Korean content has grown largely, not only in films, but in overall storytelling content. The Busan Story Market, which was launched by ACFM this year, also sprouted from this trust and demand. Of course, we plan to discover stories from all Asian countries through the Busan Story Market, not only Korea.

DL: Why introduce the new Jiseok competition section? How does it differ from the existing New Currents section?

HMY: The Kim Jiseok Award, which was started in 2017 to commemorate the memory of the late program director, Kim Jiseok (1960-2017), was awarded to winners from a selection of eight to ten films from the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema Today’ section, which shows works from Korean and Asian directors who have participated in more than three films.

We decided that the value of this award needs to be further accentuated, so expanded it into an independent section to highlight the world premiere films by Korean and Asian directors. Of course, the New Currents sections, which targets films by newly emerging Asian directors, will still remain a core section for BIFF.

DL: In your opinion, which Asian countries and their films are thriving creatively at the moment, and which have suffered during the pandemic?

HMY: Unlike the early 2000s, during which the Japanese film industry seemed to be in a stagnant period, many new talents have been discovered in the past ten years. Promising young directors who will follow and succeed Hamaguchi Ryusuke [ Drive My Car ] are being discovered continuously. This is the reason we prepared a Special Program in Focus, Discovering New Japanese Cinema. On the other hand, the Chinese film industry is perceived to be facing relatively many difficulties due to the pandemic. However, as the Chinese film industry has boundless potential, I do not expect this hardship to last.

DL: Last year BIFF launched the On Screen section. Will there be any other moves to incorporate streaming and episodic content into the festival this year?

HMY: I expected that the On Screen section would cause controversy. This is because many people still do not accept drama series in the category of movies. However, we believe that the concept of movies is going through a radical change, and series will soon be considered “movies” in a wide understanding of the word. Last year, this section exceeded our expectations and gathered explosive interest from the audience and series creators. As a result, we were able to increase the number of selections from last year’s three to a total of nine this year. This section will continue to expand.

DL: Will there be any Covid restrictions at BIFF and ACFM? Or any online elements?

HMY: Apart from wearing masks indoors, almost all restrictions regarding Covid are gone, although the mandatory PCR test within 24 hours of arrival is still in place. As for online elements, ACFM is preparing online screening so that the market selections can be viewed online. For those who are unable to visit Busan, they will be able to access the films through ACFM. Some BIFF events will be streamed on YouTube. However, BIFF still believes that a festival should be a face-to-face event, and is preparing many event and programs in line with that belief.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Busan ACFM Chief Oh Seok Geun Talks Changing Role Of Film Markets And Challenges Facing Korean Film Industry

Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), the industry platform of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), is making a return as a fully-fledged in-person event this year, after being mostly held online for two years during the pandemic. Innovations this year include the introduction of Busan Story Market (BSM), which is a rebrand and expansion of the festival’s existing entertainment IP [intellectual property] pitching activities. BSM will host business meetings and pitching sessions for a wide range of IP from Korea and the rest of Asia, including books, webtoons, web novels and games. Oh Seok Geun, who was appointed ACFM director last year,...
NFL
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL
NME

‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon is the first Korean actress to be featured on the ‘TIME100 Next’

South Korean actress-model Jung Ho-yeon has become the first Korean actress to be included on the TIME Magazine’s annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list. On September 28, TIME unveiled the 2022 edition of its annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list of rising stars across the world, featuring 100 individuals across a multitude of sectors who the outlet believes will shape the future. These individuals range from musicians and medical professionals to movement leaders and top CEOs.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Radu Jude
Person
Takashi Miike
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Crosses $70M U.S., $103M Worldwide, Adding To Totals Of A24’s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever – Update

Updated: This year’s arthouse breakout, Everything Everywhere All at Once has hit the $70M mark finally at the domestic box office with its global ticket sales now at $103M. The film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert crossed $100M a while ago. The pic previously broke records as A24’s highest grossing ever, both on a worldwide (beating 2018’s Hereditary at $80M) and stateside (surpassing Uncut Gems‘ $50M) basis. Everything Everywhere was in its 27th week of release at 28 locations and made $1,3K yesterday for a near $16K week.  A24, as we’ve mentioned, is definitely pushing this movie for awards season. In the martial arts fantasy movie,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busan#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Christmas#Drama Series#Biff#New Currents#Jiseok#Korean
Deadline

Zurich Winners: Laura Mora’s ‘The Kings Of The World’ Takes Top Feature Prize

Colombian director Laura Mora’s drama The Kings Of The World has clinched the Golden Eye for best feature film at the Zurich Film Festival. The award follows hot on the heels of the film’s triumph at the San Sebastian Film Festival exactly a week ago, where it world premiered and then won the Golden Shell for best film. The drama follows five street kids from Medellin who set off on a dangerous trip into the Colombian hinterland, after one of them is granted the right to a piece of land taken from his family by paramilitaries, during the country’s 52-year conflict which...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air

A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadline

The Royals And Politicians Of ‘The Crown’ And The Actors Who Play Them — Photo Gallery

Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, delivers all the insider drama and palace intrigue one would expect in a series about the royals. The series is produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Reinforcing its popularity, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Tehran Governor Warns Of Consequences For “Celebrities Who Fanned Flames” Of Iran Protests

An Iranian government official has warned that action will be taken against celebrities who publicly show support for anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. These demonstrations have garnered an unprecedented level of public support from a number of prominent figures in Iran’s cultural, media and sporting spheres, who previously have not openly commented on the political situation in their country. Mohsen Mansouri, governor of the province of Tehran, said the authorities would be dealing with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and with those who sign [lucrative] contracts with radio and television, but...
NFL
Deadline

Lauren Ludwig’s FX Comedy Pilot Sets Lead Cast With Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy). The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character. Ludwig and Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will...
NFL
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Marco Martins’ ‘Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures’

An authentic insight into migrant workers in Britain, the feature drama Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures is an engrossing work that premiered in the San Sebastian Film Festival competition. Directed by Marco Martins (Alice), who co-writes with Ricardo Adolfo, it follows the tough life of Tânia (a superb Beatriz Batarda), who supervises her fellow Portuguese workers in the dilapidated seaside town of Great Yarmouth. Based on interviews with many migrants, it’s a hard-hitting look at working conditions and the moral compromises made by desperate people. Set over several months in late 2019, before Brexit, it sees Tânia woken up by a bird...
MOVIES
Deadline

Barbara Broccoli On Powerful Movie ‘Till’: “This Is Not A Time For Us To Look Away” – New York Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Broccoli, one of the teams of producers behind the powerhouse film Till — about the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till, for whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, by white supremacists in Mississippi in 1955 — told Deadline, that audiences must seek out the movie: ”This is not a time for us to look away.” Broccoli said Emmett, who was visiting his cousins, was lynched and murdered for whistling at Bryant, keeping shop at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. A few...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Tales From Zurich; Netflix EMEA Restructures; RTS Competition Fierce; Mahsa Amini Protests

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. Our crack team of reporters and editors brought you the news from Zurich to Singapore to London this week, and I’m here to help you digest. Read away. Tales From Zurich Marquee attendees: Diana Lodderhose reporting from the Zurich Film Festival where the indie film confab Zurich Summit, the marquee industry event, took place last Saturday and saw more than 100 of the film industry’s top execs take part in an all-day session that drilled down into the state of the industry. Attendees included the likes of former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, Sony Pictures Classics...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BBC Studios LA Productions Names Formats Veteran Nicholas Oakley As SVP, Unscripted Development

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has named formats veteran Nicholas Oakley as SVP, Unscripted Development for LA Productions, as the outfit seeks the next generation of hits. Deadline revealed in April that the U.S. arm of the BBC’s commercial outfit was creating the role and Oakley, who joins from his Head of Development post at Hollywood Game Night producer Mission Control Media, will now work with the LA unscripted team to conceive and develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats. He will also leverage his relationships with U.S. buyers to pitch and sell entertainment and factual series. Oakley’s hire comes off the...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy