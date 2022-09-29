Read full article on original website
Spain’s largest telecom player ventures further into Web3
Telefónica, the largest telecom operator in Spain, has taken another step toward blockchain adoption by enabling cryptocurrency payment for the purchase of products on its tech marketplace Tu.com. Crypto payments for shopping. Crypto payments on the marketplace are enabled by Bit2Me, Spain’s largest crypto exchange following a collaboration between...
What Bitcoin whales and Binance have in common should concern investors
Bitcoin [BTC] whales seemed to have decided on relegating other stablecoins with their current preference for the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. According to Mignolet, a CryptoQuant analyst, on 27 September, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced its highest trading volume since June. According to the analyst, this was due to increased whale activity....
Ethereum Classic: Will Sept. hashrate boost help ETC do well in Q4
Ethereum Classic [ETC] received a lot of attention before the Merge due to miner migration. Its strong price action in the weeks leading up to the main event was a reflection of the attention. This interest has since died down, resulting in a selloff. But there is one other growth...
Gauging XRP’s potential to sustain its newly found buying pressure
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a morning star candlestick pattern, XRP crossed 200-day EMA. The Ripple-SEC update. XRP saw an uptrend in its network growth. XRP finally ditched its sideways track as the...
Polygon: Exploring factors that could initiate MATIC’s southward journey
Polygon [MATIC] showed promising price movements and managed to maintain some hope for better days ahead. MATIC registered a 3% growth in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.7709, during press time. Not only did MATIC witness a positive price movement, but the token’s popularity also witnessed a...
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What will trigger LINK’s bid for $500?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink, the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful month. Its native token LINK has gained by more than 16% in value since the beginning of the month, with its market cap seeing similar gains.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: MATIC to $30 if this goes to plan
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you unhappy as a MATIC holder? Well, chances are you are. There is some good news, however – You are not...
FTT: To buy or not to buy? A detailed analysis for your next trade
During the intraday trading session on 28 September, some previously dormant FTT tokens saw a sudden surge in activity. According to data from Santiment, between 11 am – 12 pm UTC on 28 September, FTT saw its largest amount of dormant token movement of all time. The asset’s age consumed hit a high of 200.08 billion on the same day.
Shiba Inu: What investors should know after this >$3M whale action
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] trading volume jumped 49.14% in the last 24 hours, and the increase could be the impact of recent large transactions. Based on information from Etherscan, one of the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales made two huge transactions within the aforementioned period. The Ethereum block explorer also...
Here’s the full scope of Avalanche’s updates on AVAX’s price action
Avalanche recently came into the limelight after several interesting developments happened in its ecosystem, each of which looked promising. For instance, the network recently partnered with Chainlink to join the SCALE program. The same allows blockchain partners to obtain access to new oracle services and/or oracle configurations specific to their dApp’s ecosystem needs.
Chainlink reaffirms its interest in the NFT market, thanks to…
Chainlink [LINK] rapidly expanded its scope in the last few years of its existence as the need for its services becomes more apparent. The blockchain network revealed that it aims to maintain the pace moving forward during this year’s SmartCon convention. Chainlink reaffirmed its interest in the NFT market...
LBank starts off brand update month with logo reveal and diversity video
Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
XRP could offer a selling opportunity soon, watch out for…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin bounced from the $18.5k support region and climbed as high as $19.8k, before declining. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stood at $19.4k, and rejection at $19.6k would mean another move back below the $19k mark.
Litecoin’s key PoW metric has some tips for LTC’s long-term holders
Litecoin [LTC] witnessed considerable growth on the price front over the last three months. The altcoin also showcased a positive move in the crypto mining space. Interestingly, it has been consistently improving its hashrate and mining profitability. A growing hashrate for any proof of work (PoW) network indicates strength and...
Ethereum: What to expect from the leading alt in Q4 after Merge
The Ethereum Merge was considered the most anticipated event before 15 September. However, there is no use denying the fact that the Merge failed to positively impact the price Ether [ETH]. According to data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush, the hype that surrounded the Merge before its implementation caused...
Upgrade or not, THETA’s fortunes have investors still waiting – Here’s why
Theta Network recently took a step forward towards the actualization of its MetaChain objectives which are billed for December. According to updates shared by the project, Theta v3.4.0 went live at a blocked height of 17285755. Thanks to the upgrade, Theta has announced that smart contracts can now be deployed...
ETHW traders should know these updates before they go long
Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its users can participate in a mining pool dedicated to Ethereum Proof of Work [ETHW]. Furthermore, Binance on 29 September also announced that the ETHW pool would not require any fees until 29 October. When multiple cryptocurrency miners wish to work together to increase...
Ultron Foundation: One of blockchain’s leaders at Future Blockchain Summit 2022
Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain company, is gaining popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The Future Blockchain Summit 2022, which will take place 10-13 October 2022, is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets.
Ethereum’s metrics to consider before cutting losses this bear season
Ethereum [ETH], thanks to the Merge, has been in the public eye for the longest time. And, despite all the social talk around ETH, the king of altcoins failed to garner enough traction on the price chart in September. Furthermore, ETH’s social volume remained stagnant over the past month.
Arbitrum may expect a 7x improvement, thanks to…
Nansen’s Arbitrum quarterly report (Q2 2022) showcased some impressive milestones with two key developments: Nitro and Odyssey. In fact, the Arbitrum team expected a 7x improvement in throughput given the nature of such upgrades. A detailed report card may help. September was a busy month for Layer-2 platforms especially...
