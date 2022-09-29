ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CNN

At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
msn.com

Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India

Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
msn.com

Putin's speech marks gamble to change course of war

This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
msn.com

Survey: Fears About World War III Are Growing Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine recently entered its eighth month, and there are few signs of it ending anytime soon. Rather, the fighting appears more likely to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that he will push 300,000 reservists into service, and his accompanying speech featured some alarming threats. Referencing – without evidence – that the West is engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia, the leader noted that his country “has various means of destruction” and, when threatened, “will certainly use all the means” at their disposal, according to a translation. This comes after Russia reportedly engaged in provocations near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant in August, which a U.S. Department of Defense official described the “height of irresponsibility.”
