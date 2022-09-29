Read full article on original website
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
Russia has attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown with suicide drones.
Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India
Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
Putin's speech marks gamble to change course of war
This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
Report: More than 1,700 environmental activists targeted and killed over the past decade
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 2,000 environmental activists were killed over the past decade for threatening to expose corruption and abuses in some of the world's most profitable industries, according to a new report by Global Witness, an advocacy group that tracks the wellbeing of environmental figures around the world.
Survey: Fears About World War III Are Growing Amid Russia-Ukraine War
Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine recently entered its eighth month, and there are few signs of it ending anytime soon. Rather, the fighting appears more likely to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that he will push 300,000 reservists into service, and his accompanying speech featured some alarming threats. Referencing – without evidence – that the West is engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia, the leader noted that his country “has various means of destruction” and, when threatened, “will certainly use all the means” at their disposal, according to a translation. This comes after Russia reportedly engaged in provocations near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant in August, which a U.S. Department of Defense official described the “height of irresponsibility.”
HOLD Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin to sign annexation of Ukrainian regions; U.S. to increase pressure on Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally move Friday to seize four regions of Ukraine. In a ceremony at the Kremlin, and in defiance of international warnings, he is expected to sign so-called “accession treaties” to annex the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Late on Thursday, Putin...
