Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine recently entered its eighth month, and there are few signs of it ending anytime soon. Rather, the fighting appears more likely to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that he will push 300,000 reservists into service, and his accompanying speech featured some alarming threats. Referencing – without evidence – that the West is engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia, the leader noted that his country “has various means of destruction” and, when threatened, “will certainly use all the means” at their disposal, according to a translation. This comes after Russia reportedly engaged in provocations near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant in August, which a U.S. Department of Defense official described the “height of irresponsibility.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO