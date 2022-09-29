ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
msn.com

China and Russia to Deepen Defense Ties—Military

China's Xi Jinping is doubling down on his strategic military partnership with Russia, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down in Ukraine this week with the largest forcible annexation of territory since World War II. Putin will formally sign agreements to annex four of Ukraine's Russian-occupied regions at a...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey files protest with Greece, US in islands row

Ankara on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and protested to Washington after accusing Greece of deploying US armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands near the Turkish coast. The latest escalation started when Turkish security sources shared aerial images over the weekend purportedly showing ships loaded with US armoured vehicles docking at two Greek islands, Lesbos and Samos. 
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS

