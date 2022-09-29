Read full article on original website
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five...
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Protesters in Burkina Faso's capital have attacked the French Embassy after the military junta in charge accused France of sheltering the ousted interim president
The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup
Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Cuban government asks US for aid in rare request following Hurricane Ian damage despite chilly relationship between the two nations, per WSJ
Cuba's emergency assistance request comes as one of its key economic allies — Russia — wages a months-long war in Ukraine.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
An Army major's wife had them read up on how to be a Soviet spy so they could leak sensitive US military medical info to Russia, prosecutors say
In a new federal indictment, prosecutors allege a Maryland couple tried to spy for Russia. The indictment says one of the accused told her partner to read the book, "Inside the Aquarium." The book is by a former Soviet spy, Viktor Suvorov, who defected in the late 1970s. The wife...
US Embassy in Cuba to begin processing full immigrant visas
The U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023 to make it easier for immigrants to reconnect with families in the U.S. The embassy said in a Wednesday news release that it will also increase staff as they seek to resume full immigrant visa processing for the first time since 2017.
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans
Elon Musk's prominence continues to grow. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) has more than 106.2 million followers on Twitter, one of the platforms where trendsetters and opinion makers meet, news is often broken, and agendas are set. Just four people have more: Former U.S. President Barack Obama with 133...
China and Russia to Deepen Defense Ties—Military
China's Xi Jinping is doubling down on his strategic military partnership with Russia, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down in Ukraine this week with the largest forcible annexation of territory since World War II. Putin will formally sign agreements to annex four of Ukraine's Russian-occupied regions at a...
Turkey files protest with Greece, US in islands row
Ankara on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and protested to Washington after accusing Greece of deploying US armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands near the Turkish coast. The latest escalation started when Turkish security sources shared aerial images over the weekend purportedly showing ships loaded with US armoured vehicles docking at two Greek islands, Lesbos and Samos.
China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners...
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Banging pots, Cubans stage rare protests over Hurricane Ian blackouts
HAVANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - (This Sept 30 story corrects name of director of NetBlocks to Alp Toker in paragraph 22) Cubans banged pots and shouted protests in neighborhoods of Havana still without electricity on Friday, three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the island of 11 million people.
