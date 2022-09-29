Read full article on original website
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
Duke Energy: Power outages in Central Florida could linger through Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers in Central Florida may have days before power is restored. In a statement Friday evening, officials with Duke Energy Florida released an estimated time of restoration for customers left without power due to Hurricane Ian. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area.
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through
ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People have evacuated their homes in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County. Crews used boats to get people out Thursday after the worst from Hurricane Ian passed Central Florida. Orlo Vista is known for flooding during hurricanes. Homes in the area were still swallowed...
Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
