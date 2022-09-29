ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
click orlando

Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WESH

Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
click orlando

Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through

ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
click orlando

Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
click orlando

Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
click orlando

How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
