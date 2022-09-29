ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘I don’t care about second’: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting home

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpV04_0iEjqT8N00

For a man whose irrepressible ambition and unique talent has taken him to the cusp of Formula 1’s summit, George Russell could be forgiven for thinking 2022 hasn’t quite matched his lofty expectations. Waiting in the wings – aching for three years at the back of the pack with Williams – the 24-year-old’s long-heralded spot in the Mercedes garage was, most assumed, the final step on the road to fulfilment. Grand Prix victories, and subsequent title pursuits, were surely a slam-dunk inevitability.

Yet the scale of the struggle at Mercedes this season, toiling with their car’s violent oscillations and unpredictability, sees the Brit widely praised for his steadiness behind the wheel. With six races to go Russell is postioned in fourth, 35 points ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in second is just 16 points clear, as F1 heads to the humidity of Singapore for the first time in three years this weekend.

But despite the commendation, with seven podiums to his name and a top-five finish in every race bar one, race-by-race consistency is not the ultimate aim of the game.

“I don’t care about finishing second in the Championship, it’s not my goal,” Russell sternly tells The Independent , in his team’s Monza motorhome.

“We’re all here to win. You give me a choice between finishing fourth in the Championship and having a race win or two under my belt or finishing second with no wins, I’ll take fourth. That is now the position we’re in, we want to win a race.

“If I joined a year prior, I knew I would’ve had to come in and win because that’s what would’ve been expected. I’ve quite enjoyed the challenge of working with the team and trying to overcome problems and maximise every single occasion. Times like Budapest – that thrill and buzz was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before but was also because it was so unexpected.”

That pole position in Hungary back in July was Russell’s first in Formula One and stunned the whole paddock; not least his own team who had been at the track until midnight the preceding evening.

“Everyone had their head in their hands, confused,” he recalls. “So that pole was such a special moment which it made it all worth it. It’s definitely more rewarding, we’d been working so hard towards that.”

There is no let-up from Russell in his debut year for the Silver Arrows. Two rounds ago in Zandvoort, a decisive call to switch to soft tyres earned him his season-best result of second, notably to the detriment of Hamilton. Such a moment could have been labelled a strong statement of intent from Russell, making his Mercedes mark in spite of the seven-time world champion alongside him. Yet as he points out, this is a relationship forged not in nine months, but in five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqReb_0iEjqT8N00

“I was actually the young kid on the block in 2017 when I raced in Formula 3,” he explains. “When I was a reserve driver, I was in all the engineering meetings. I was going to the curry house every Saturday night with the Mercedes engineers, so those relationships have been built and almost didn’t need building.

“There’s trust and confidence between one another. If they turned around and said stay out, I wouldn’t have questioned it but equally if I switch tyres and even concede position, I know that’s what we need to do.”

Frankly, why shouldn’t Toto Wolff trust Russell’s instincts? His record speaks for itself. He won GP3 in 2017. A year later, he was Formula 2 champion. And even in a struggling Williams, his qualifying lap last year in damp conditions at Spa, earning him second, was one for the ages; and the final nail in Valtteri Bottas’s Mercedes coffin.

Yet for all the accolades on track – with the best surely yet to come – Russell’s adaptation to life firmly in the public eye away from the cockpit deserves equal acclaim. He details how he can no longer leave his flat in London without being recognised, hounded for an autograph. This interview, for instance, occurs hours after a 15-year-old boy started crying outside his Monza hotel following a selfie. That fame does not escape the attention of his family, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPt2T_0iEjqT8N00

“My brother and sister are in their thirties, my brother has two kids and is living in Leeds,” he tells, with a glint in his eye.

“I’m treated like an uncle but I do have my five-year-old nephew going on my brother’s phone saying ‘hey Siri, who is George Russell’s nephew?!’ It’s quite funny seeing him trying to find himself on Google.

“I feel like we’re all in this together. We live and breathe it, my success is our success. If I have failures or disappointments, they all feel it.

“I’ve gone from a team at the bottom of the grid to a team at the top and to be honest I have noticed that [increase in fame]. It was quite a shock at first but it’s quite a special feeling and it’s incredible to see how much it means to these people.”

But what about using that fame for a greater purpose? Russell paints a pretty picture of his life regularly to his 3.8 million followers on Instagram yet carries himself with an aura of maturity and assuredness within that bubble. While Hamilton, 13 years his senior, uses his platform to promote issues close to his heart, Russell can foresee a time where he takes on a similar mantle. No rush, though.

When asked if he could see himself one day speaking out against social media abuse, something he has been a recipient of, he says: “I definitely want to be part of a positive change where needed in society and sport. But equally I do look in the mirror and think: I’m 24 years old and I have a lot to learn in this regard and with racing as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO1p4_0iEjqT8N00

“The more successful I am on the track, the more potential power it gives me off the track. Lewis is at an age now where he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the most out of his racing and that also gives him the opportunity for his off-track activities.

“I’m still trying to find that right balance. But I’d definitely have a lot of pride in looking back in 20 years’ time and seeing that I’ve not only had the on-track success but have also brought about positive change in a different regard. It’s probably something I’ll look towards in a couple of years.”

Russell is continually looking forward, eyeing the next challenge on his globe-trotting F1 career. Much depends on Mercedes’ car design next year, up against Red Bull and Ferrari, and whether a change of philosophy yields much-needed performance gains.

“The ultimate goal is still to win a Championship,” he sums up. “But this year, I’d certainly prefer to be in our position with a car that has not had the pace but has got results than say Ferrari, who have the fastest car on the grid but could now finish third.”

Constantly striving for more, and far from satisfied, the question looms: if this is how Russell performs and carries himself in a year of frustration, what can be expected in 2023 if he has the right tools at his disposal?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds

Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
FanSided

Formula 1: Sergio Perez facing elimination in Singapore

Sergio Perez can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, there are five drivers who still mathematically have a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who sits in third place in the driver standings through 16 of 22 races on the schedule, is one of them.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton starts third in Singapore GP with Charles Leclerc on pole

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and starts today’s race at the front with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Formula 1#Mercedes
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Hungary
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Max Verstappen tipped to challenge Lewis Hamilton’s F1 records

Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen is coming for his Formula One records – and predicted the Red Bull driver is on the cusp of a decade of dominance.Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday, will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back world championships at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – with five of the 22-round campaign still remaining.Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at last year’s finale,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery

Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday's first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton 'Feels for the Fans' as Max Verstappen Nears Early F1 Title Clincher

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been on both sides of "clinch a title early" equation. Hamilton has won championships with races still left on the schedule and, like last year, been involved in F1 championship battles that went right down to the last lap. When the early clinch scenario comes to play, Hamilton says there's really only one winner.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy