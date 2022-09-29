ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Sherrod impressing in backup role

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVXja_0iEjqJYL00

FRESNO, Calif. – As he proved with his first career touchdown at USC, Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod is proving the Bulldogs also have talent behind Jordan Mims at that position.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mwcconnection.com

Fresno Falls Flat

In what can only be classed as the worst loss in program history, (go ahead, try to find me a worse one in modern history), Fresno State looked absolutely lost Saturday afternoon, and lost to UCONN 19-14. A UCONN team that hadn’t won against an FBS opponent in 2 years. A UCONN team that Fresno State shut out 45-0 last year. A UCONN team that got beaten down by Utah State in Week 1. That UCONN team just beat Fresno State in all phases of the game to drop the Bulldogs to 1-3. All of the pre-season hype, and even dreams of a bowl game, instantly evaporate. This was coming out of a bye week, and that was all they could come up with? Logan Fife looking absolutely lost on offense, and offensive line that couldn’t block a paper bag, and a defense that fell asleep on every 3rd down. There better be some staffing and personnel changes before they face Boise next week, or this season can go completely down the drain by the time Jake Haener returns.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State football falls at UConn

Fresno State drops to 1-3 overall after suffering a 19-14 loss to UConn on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now riding a three-game losing streak as they approach conference play. Logan Fife made his first career start, he finished 16 of 22 for 157 yards with 2 interceptions. Nikko Remigio put the Bulldogs on the board […]
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Look: College Football World Stunned By Saturday Upset

A shocking upset took place in the college football world this Saturday evening. The Huskies of UConn beat the Bulldogs of Fresno State 19-14 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium today. It's stunning on a number of levels. UConn was a 22.5-point underdog in this one. The Huskies also haven't won a game vs. an FBS opponent since 2019.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western

TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
LEMOORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football#Fresno State#Bulldogs#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State meat science department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Meat Science Department is giving students a taste of the meat industry. The program takes students from processing to retail. “We are one of the first universities to start making dry-aged Salami,” said Meat Science Lab supervisor, Taylor Ross. The Meat Sciences Department also provides hot dogs for the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State marching band hits Rose Parade donation goal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming show of support from the community, Fresno State’s marching band has reached its donation goal for traveling to the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. This will mark the band’s first-ever appearance at the Rose Parade, which is held before the annual Rose Bowl Game. The band had learned […]
FRESNO, CA
thefeather.com

2022 homecoming court winners

The winners of the 37th annual Homecoming king and queen court are Brandy Penberthy and Andrew Scully!. After an eventful week of princess pageants, dress-up days and the senior Royal Battle, students and parents gather for the anticipated Homecoming Game, Sept. 23. Princess winners include Jordyn DeGroot, ’26, Julia Castiglione,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy