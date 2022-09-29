ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
