Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Caught on camera: Mom survives after being shot 14 times in front of her kids
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRC/WDJT/CNN Newsource) - A violent attack was caught on camera when a Wisconsin mother says her ex-boyfriend shot her over a dozen times. She believes she is alive now because her young children stepped in to stop their father. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Months...
WKRC
Indiana man charged with murder after toddler found dead with 'severe' burns, injuries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – An Indiana man was arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-month-old. Tavion Cobb was arrested Wednesday for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent causing death (medical), and failure to appear warrant, according to police. Reports say the 18-month-old’s mother brought the...
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
WKRC
Family of soldier who died by suicide files medical malpractice claim against US Army
FORT HOOD, Texas (WKRC/KXXV/CNN Newsource) - The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died by suicide has filed a $25 million medical malpractice claim against the US Army. 23-year-old Sergeant Elder Neves Fernandes was found dead, hanging from a tree, on August 25, 2020. It was eight days after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
WKRC
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
WKRC
Report: Overwhelming majority of Kentuckians support medical cannabis in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) says an overwhelming majority of people in the Commonwealth support medical marijuana. That is according to a new report from the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. A new committee report shows of the more than 3,500 people who commented, more than 98% of...
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Indiana high school student earns world's only perfect score in college-level math exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WISH/WKRC) - "The only one in the world." That is something an Indiana high school student can say about himself after scoring a perfect score on a college-level calculus exam this year. But to 16-year-old Felix Zhang, the accomplishment is no big deal. "I mean it's pretty,...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
Comments / 0