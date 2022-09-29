Read full article on original website
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eugene 2022
Known as the Emerald City for its verdant natural beauty and Track Town for its legendary reputation as the home of the Oregon Ducks, Eugene offers much more than its mainstream riverside charm and world-class sports entertainment. This vibrant Pacific Northwestern city packs up an eclectic blend of art, culture,...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
kezi.com
New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
kezi.com
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
kptv.com
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
focushillsboro.com
The New Scottsburg Bridge Was Officially Opened By ODOT. Where Is It Made?
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 in Scottsburg was dedicated on Thursday morning, marking the official opening of the final leg of a lifeline route between Interstate 5 and the southern Oregon coast. This event took place in Scottsburg. According to a press statement from the Oregon Department of...
opb.org
Oregon State University robot earns Guinness World Record for 100-meter dash
Your browser does not support the audio element. Olympic sprinters don’t need to look over their shoulders just yet, but researchers at Oregon State University have established a Guinness World Record for a robot running a 100-meter dash. Cassie the robot completed 100 meters on the track in just...
WWEEK
Country Music Festival Promoter Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Three country music festivals in Oregon and Idaho shut down in 2019—and it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Vendors at the Country Crossing Music Festival, last held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, say they were stiffed. Lax security and excessive drinking at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville led Linn County officials to revoke its permit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
klcc.org
As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds
Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city. $1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing. Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She...
clayconews.com
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe out against Stanford
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe missed Saturday’s game against Stanford due to an unspecified injury. Flowe, who entered the week tied for second on UO with 19 tackles, was not in uniform for No. 13 Oregon in its 45-27 win over Stanford at Autzen Stadium. “He was unavailable...
WWEEK
Arcimoto, Maker of Electric Three-Wheeled Vehicles, Cuts Jobs as Stock Dives
Arcimoto, the Eugene-based maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, says it will use a combination of layoffs and furloughs to slash payroll expenses by one-third as its formerly high-flying stock speeds toward zero. Shares of the company, once one of the most valuable in Oregon, last traded at $1.39, down from...
