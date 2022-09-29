ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program

Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization

In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Three keys to win for Wisconsin, Illinois

The Fighting Illini are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2022 season, and a lot of that success can be attributed to senior transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Syracuse transfer completed 68.8% of his passes for 951 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Illini have also...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Daily Cardinal

Badgers host well-rounded Illinois team in must-win Week 5 matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) Saturday at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams have enjoyed success against non-conference opponents this season, with Illinois’ victories coming in blowouts of Wyoming, Virginia and Chattanooga. Now, they’ll go head-to-head in their first Big Ten West game of 2022.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison Police Department makes arrest at Witte Hall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a Madison man after an altercation at Witte residence hall Thursday morning. According to UWPD, 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller made a disturbance in the residence hall meeting room. Police arrested Clash-Miller after reports of threatening statements and comments on a person’s race.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy