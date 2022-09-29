Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
Daily Cardinal
Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program
Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
Daily Cardinal
ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization
In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
Daily Cardinal
Three keys to win for Wisconsin, Illinois
The Fighting Illini are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2022 season, and a lot of that success can be attributed to senior transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Syracuse transfer completed 68.8% of his passes for 951 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Illini have also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Cardinal
Badgers host well-rounded Illinois team in must-win Week 5 matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) Saturday at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams have enjoyed success against non-conference opponents this season, with Illinois’ victories coming in blowouts of Wyoming, Virginia and Chattanooga. Now, they’ll go head-to-head in their first Big Ten West game of 2022.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison Police Department makes arrest at Witte Hall
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a Madison man after an altercation at Witte residence hall Thursday morning. According to UWPD, 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller made a disturbance in the residence hall meeting room. Police arrested Clash-Miller after reports of threatening statements and comments on a person’s race.
Comments / 0