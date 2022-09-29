Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Sonja Ann Madsen-Armstrong: ‘An advocate for many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
kymkemp.com
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 8
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 8. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on birds, plants, and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
kymkemp.com
Fall-Run Chinook Salmon Quota Met on Upper Klamath River
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
kymkemp.com
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
KEET-TV, League of Women Voters Hosting Candidate Forums in October
In partnership with KEET-TV, the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County presents a series of Candidate Forums during October in preparation for the November 8, 2022 election. The forums offer the community an opportunity to hear candidate responses to questions posed by the public and the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County. The forums all start at 7 p.m. The Candidate Forums will also be available on KEET’s YouTube channel to view after each the live broadcast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Cal Poly Humboldt Says It Is Providing Support to a Student Who Was Traumatized by Police Questioning
Cal Poly Humboldt is providing support for an affected student and gathering details from partners and law enforcement about a recent police action at a local school. The focus of Humboldt’s response has been providing support for the student who was involved, who was on campus as part of an internship. The student contacted University officials yesterday to report the situation and to request specific types of support and engagement. The University is working to help her through the situation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff William Honsal Offered Deputies a $40 Dutch Bros Gift Card to Find Supervisor Mike Wilson’s Stolen Vehicle
Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson woke to find his car had been stolen from outside his Arcata home. He called the Arcata Police Department. He posted something on Facebook. And he texted Sheriff William Honsal. This happened over the weekend of Sept. 10-11. The following Monday, just after noon,...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire informing residents of prescribed burns in Humboldt
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is informing the public about prescribed burns it is planning on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Humboldt County. The first prescribed burn will involve about 80 acres of ranch land north of Bridgeville, specifically four miles north of Bridgeville on Kneeland Road on the Hunt Ranch. The second will be in the Ettersburg area of Southern Humboldt County and is expected to burn 47 acres of grass and brush, according to Cal Fire.
kymkemp.com
Shelter Cove Residents May Not Be Able to Contact 911 From Landlines
SHELTER COVE RESIDENTS: Frontier Communications has notified us of a landline outage impacting over 800 residents. Residents may not be able to contact 9-1-1 from their landline. Cell phone and Wifi service are not impacted by this outage. We have not been provided an estimated time of restoration. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 105 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three news hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 31 new probable cases for the...
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
Comments / 0