The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Cardinal
Multiple off-campus Madison apartments announce price increases
With October around the corner, many University of Wisconsin-Madison students are evaluating whether to resign their leases, but with an added wrench thrown in — price increases. Several apartments told residents in recent weeks prices for the next leasing year will be higher, with inflation as a cause. The...
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
Daily Cardinal
Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program
Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
wortfm.org
New Report Sheds Light on how Employment Inequality Affects Black Workers in Madison
A new report finds that employers in the Madison area are routinely failing to hire or promote Black people to leadership positions. Because of this, Black workers in Madison have ended up in lower paying and less professionally rewarding jobs than their non-Black counterparts. Using publicly available data and surveys,...
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
nbc15.com
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
seehafernews.com
Teachers Show Up At School Board Meeting To Defend Their Fired Principal
Teachers showed up at the Madison Metropolitan School District board meeting Wednesday night to defend their fired principal. The actual reason Jeffrey Copeland lost his job hasn’t been made public. The teachers from Ray F. Sennett Middle School say Copeland changed the culture of the school for the better...
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
nbc15.com
Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
