ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Multiple off-campus Madison apartments announce price increases

With October around the corner, many University of Wisconsin-Madison students are evaluating whether to resign their leases, but with an added wrench thrown in — price increases. Several apartments told residents in recent weeks prices for the next leasing year will be higher, with inflation as a cause. The...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program

Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Monona, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New rental scam circulating widely in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Affordable Housing#Student Housing#Off Campus Housing#Linus College#Uw Madison
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
seehafernews.com

Teachers Show Up At School Board Meeting To Defend Their Fired Principal

Teachers showed up at the Madison Metropolitan School District board meeting Wednesday night to defend their fired principal. The actual reason Jeffrey Copeland lost his job hasn’t been made public. The teachers from Ray F. Sennett Middle School say Copeland changed the culture of the school for the better...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy