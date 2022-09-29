Read full article on original website
Danette Aberle
2d ago
What's gonna happen when those apt sit empty. I don't live on campus if my rent goes up 20% I'm leaving my apt.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage sells three-property portfolio of gas stations in Wisconsin
Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller in the recent sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores across Wisconsin for $1 million. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in this transaction. The portfolio included a gas station at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo;...
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
spectrumnews1.com
Tips on how to save on energy this winter
MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
Columbus city council votes to shut down municipal court in favor of returning to joint court format
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Getting a speeding or parking ticket in your own community isn’t any fun, but if you want to fight it, you don’t have to go far. People in a Columbia County city, though, will lose that option next year. In less than an hour...
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
captimes.com
212 MMSD students, staff test positive for COVID week of Sept. 19
Fewer Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 19 than the week prior. The district’s case count shows 212 new cases in its most recent week, down from 272 the week of Sept. 12, though above the first two weeks of the school year, which recorded 95 and 158 cases.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
nbc15.com
Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 eastbound at Hwy 73 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-94 eastbound in Dane County shut down a portion of the roadway Friday afternoon. An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. at the highway’s off ramp to WIS 73. Dane County Dispatch...
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
