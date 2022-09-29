ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Danette Aberle
2d ago

What's gonna happen when those apt sit empty. I don't live on campus if my rent goes up 20% I'm leaving my apt.

spectrumnews1.com

New rental scam circulating widely in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
spectrumnews1.com

Tips on how to save on energy this winter

MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
nbc15.com

Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
captimes.com

212 MMSD students, staff test positive for COVID week of Sept. 19

Fewer Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 19 than the week prior. The district’s case count shows 212 new cases in its most recent week, down from 272 the week of Sept. 12, though above the first two weeks of the school year, which recorded 95 and 158 cases.
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
PARDEEVILLE, WI

