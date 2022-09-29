Read full article on original website
Fall-Run Chinook Salmon Quota Met on Upper Klamath River
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 8
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 8. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on birds, plants, and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.
Sonja Ann Madsen-Armstrong: ‘An advocate for many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.
Governor Signs Feral Pig Control Bill
Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced [yesterday] Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed his legislation to help control the state’s growing wild pig population, reducing damage caused by the invasive species to the environment, private property and agriculture. “I commend the governor for bringing us a step closer to controlling our...
Shelter Cove Residents May Not Be Able to Contact 911 From Landlines
SHELTER COVE RESIDENTS: Frontier Communications has notified us of a landline outage impacting over 800 residents. Residents may not be able to contact 9-1-1 from their landline. Cell phone and Wifi service are not impacted by this outage. We have not been provided an estimated time of restoration. The Humboldt...
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on October 8th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
