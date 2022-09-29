Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Sonja Ann Madsen-Armstrong: ‘An advocate for many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
kymkemp.com
‘Boots and Birkenstocks’ Dinner and Auction on October 8th
Press release from the Northcoast Regional Land Trust:. The Northcoast Regional Land Trust (NRLT) is pleased to be hosting their Annual Celebration on Saturday, October 8. th at the Fortuna River Lodge. Fondly referred to as Boots and Birkenstocks, the lively dinner and auction event is back in-person this year. A celebration of all who are part of the Land Trust’s work throughout the year, this annual event is NRLT’s largest fundraiser supporting the conservation of grazing lands, forests, and watersheds in our region.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Instagram-Powered Master Baker With the 15-Second Commute
It is difficult for a regular-ass person with a regular-ass job to have a regular-ass place anywhere in the United States of America. No matter where you live you struggle to get by, and it seems that Humboldt County is no different. You have to want to be here. If you are going to struggle, it might as well be where you want to be.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
kymkemp.com
Fall-Run Chinook Salmon Quota Met on Upper Klamath River
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
kymkemp.com
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on October 8th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Sonja Dahlbacka, 1960-2022
Sonja Dahlbacka passed away in the early hours of September 13, 2022, at the age of 61. Sonja was born in Eureka and was adopted by Finnish immigrants Erik and Kaija Dahlbacka. Sonja is survived by her son, Morgan Beebe, and his daughter Genevieve, and her adopted son Trevor Beebe,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
visiteureka.com
Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park
The internationally-acclaimed musician, actor, and writer Sara Bareilles is returning home to perform a special community concert on Sunday, October 16, at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka waterfront. Live music is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and opening acts will include local performers hand-selected by Bareilles. Although entry will...
thelumberjack.org
Restaurant Review: Curry Leaf’s expansive options transport customers across the world plate by plate
Get out your wallets, folks, this is not your average Asian eatery. Curry Leaf: Asian Fusion and Sake Bar opened earlier this month in Eureka, making its place as the only restaurant in Humboldt county to serve Malaysian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai food, and more, all under one roof.
kymkemp.com
Shelter Cove Residents May Not Be Able to Contact 911 From Landlines
SHELTER COVE RESIDENTS: Frontier Communications has notified us of a landline outage impacting over 800 residents. Residents may not be able to contact 9-1-1 from their landline. Cell phone and Wifi service are not impacted by this outage. We have not been provided an estimated time of restoration. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
lostcoastoutpost.com
YOU HAVE MORE TRAILS, HUMBOLDT: The McKay Community Forest’s Northridge Parking Area is Now Open
The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use. The Northridge Parking Area provides access to the first set...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
kymkemp.com
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
