Ant-Man Before Labor Day! Kylie Jenner Hits Paris Fashion Week In Avant-Garde Superhero-Inspired Look

Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner channeled her inner superhero this week, hitting Paris Fashion Week in a look best described as “Ant-Man before Labor Day.”

On Wednesday, September 28, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the pink carpet at Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, sporting a look fit for “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party,” as Vogue’s Andrė-Naquian Wheeler called it, consisting of a ruched, cream-colored, long-sleeved gown, with cape-like draping falling from each arm.

Jenner completed the look with several edgy accessories, including spiked earrings and a pair of white, bug-inspired sunglasses, a potentially subtle homage to Frederick, her fly friend from earlier this summer.

Jenner’s avant-garde red carpet appearance comes just days after the second season of The Kardashians hit Hulu. Alongside the drama surrounding Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian expecting a child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate amid his cheating scandal, the episode also provided a potential hint at what Jenner may have named her baby boy with on-again-off-again beau, Travis Scott.

Originally naming her son Wolf, a tidbit Jenner revealed shortly after his birth in early February, the makeup mogul since changed the child’s name. Though both Jenner and Scott have remained tight-lipped on his updated moniker, it seems Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, may have offered a clue surrounding his new name.

DID KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S DAUGHTER DROP CLUE ABOUT NAME OF KYLIE JENNER'S BABY BOY?

"Hi, Snowy!" True can be heard saying while FaceTiming. Though Kardashian quickly corrected her daughter, quipping that "his name is not Snowy,” fans were seemingly divided over the significance of True’s off-handed comment.

“PLACE YOUR BETS! 😂,” one TikToker-commented on the incident, as another speculated that the tot was “associating the baby brother thing to kylies baby since he was just born!"

