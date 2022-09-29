ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

kymkemp.com

Hope for Salmon in the Tenmile Creek Watershed

Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP):. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has been working with residents of the Tenmile Creek watershed that surrounds Laytonville since 2018 on planning and implementing restoration projects, including water conservation. The group currently has a State Coastal Conservancy Proposition 1 funded grant to explore the interest of residents along western tributaries of Tenmile Creek in increasing water storage in exchange for reducing water withdrawal during low flow periods. While carrying out fish monitoring as part of the grant in mid-September, ERRP discovered a new incentive for conserving water, the presence of coho salmon.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Fabulous Seafood Restaurants To Experience In Noyo Harbor, California

At the mouth of the Noyo River, Noyo Harbor is one of the last small fishing villages on California’s north coast. The collection of docks and piers of weathered gray pilings is a working harbor. A small fishing fleet works in the Pacific Ocean, just outside the harbor entrance. Fish is brought-in seasonally and sold to restaurants, markets, wholesalers, and straight off the boat.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA
kymkemp.com

Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO

On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS

Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays

Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
ELK, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Harvest Festival planned for Oct. 1

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Main Street Business Association welcomes the community to Lakeport’s Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will take place in the city’s downtown, between First and Fifth streets on Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival celebrates October and...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: Clearlake’s waiting dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has 17 dogs needing homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a visit to the...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend

On 09-23-2022 about 2240 hours Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call of a female heard screaming for law enforcement assistance in the 76000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo, California. A Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and contacted Patrick Dennis [57-year-old male from Covelo], who advised his girlfriend had...
COVELO, CA

