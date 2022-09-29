ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
