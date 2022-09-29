Read full article on original website
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Hacktivists Seek to Aid Iran Protests With Cyberattacks and Tips on How to Bypass Internet Censorship
Protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died after being held in custody. The Iranian government disrupted internet connectivity and blocked access to social media services like WhatsApp and Instagram. Anonymous and other hacking groups are organizing online to orchestrate cyberattacks...
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
Turkey's Inflation Hits 83% as Erdogan Vows to Keep Cutting Interest Rates
Consumer prices month on month grew by 3.08%, and annually by 83.45%. The domestic producer price index was up 4.78% from the previous month, and up a whopping 151.5% year on year. Inflation for the country of 84 million people has soared in the last two years, in particular as...
Apple iPhone and Other Devices May Be Forced to Use a Common Charger After EU Lawmakers Approve Rule
European lawmakers approved a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. The European Parliament approved the rule which, if passed, will mean all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union must be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
