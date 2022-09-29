ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6abc

Phillies face the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Phillies -247, Nationals +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals with a 2-1 series lead. Washington has gone 26-54 at home and 55-103 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249. Philadelphia has an 85-73...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Hoskins homers, Phillies end skid in 5-1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON -- - Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies boosted their lead in the National League wild-card race with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Daniel Rios scores 4 goals as Charlotte routs Philadelphia Union

Daniel Rios scored all four goals and Charlotte FC continued a strong late-season stretch by upsetting the visiting Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday. Rios scored in the 24th, 54th and 72nd minutes and in extra time. His third goal came on a penalty kick. The outcome prevented the Union (18-5-10,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
6abc

Pederson hopeful of happy homecoming in Philadelphia return

PHILADELPHIA -- - Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier?. The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

