'You cannot boil the ocean.' RIT's Keith Jenkins on diversity, equity and inclusion

By Amorette Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
Keith Jenkins is the inaugural recipient of a Colors of Success DEI Award from the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, which was granted to him during the award's first ceremony held in September.

The award is to honor a person who "has demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the greater Rochester community with clear positive impacts as a result of these efforts," according to a news release from the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Jenkins is the vice president and associate provost of Diversity and Inclusion at Rochester Institute of Technology, and a professor of communication, the subject of his Ph.D. from Florida State University.

Though the academician and interculturalist has called Rochester home for 30 years — longer than anywhere else — values gleaned from his native home of Arkansas impress upon him daily. Southern hospitality, culturally inspired cuisine and a entrepreneurial community growing up, allowed for Jenkins to dream, think outside the box and understand that there are actually no parameters to success — goals can be achieved.

Jenkins said he believes that an accurately taught history challenges perceptions about other populations in society.

If you think about the contributions of women, African Americans, Latinos, Asians, indigenous populations — to consider their role in history — it causes us to not repeat the mistakes of the past, he said.

"Self-fulfilling prophecies result from untaught histories as well as mass media's effects on cultures. If there are stereotypical images that are not supported, contrasted or challenged with a well-taught history that is well researched and documented, then individuals start to accept the images presented to them in media. ... So, that history allows individuals to know who they are, what they can achieve in society," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said that there is a lot more work to do. What organizations consider as diversity can improve, their focus can change, whether that be race, culture, gender or perspectives. The needle will always edge up.

"You cannot boil the ocean," Jenkins said.

On Sept. 21, the Democrat and Chronicle interviewed Jenkins about diversity, inclusion and race relations. His comments have been edited for length and clarity.

How can we best to address issues of race relations in today's times?

Every time two people interface, they are engaged in an intercultural communicative encounter.

At that level, individual misconceptions ... about each other are torn down. One of the most important steps is to communicate with individuals who are different than ourselves. That may be in the form of coworkers spending time with one another, over lunch, dinner, tea ... learning about each other's journeys, histories and families that we begin to tear down barriers that could exist.

What must organizations do to bring about systemic change in the workplace?

First, an organization must determine that they are committed to a space of diversity equity and inclusion. Whatever they do in this space must be intentional ... top down. At the Rochester Institute of Technology, the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion begins at the top with our board of trustees — it is institutional. Inclusion must be interwoven into the fabric of organizations.

Each of us must be the change that we desire to see in the world, said Ghandi. That change begins at an individual level. Showing up mentally, physically and being all-in. This ultimately leads to an appreciation across cultural lines, and ultimately to normalization of the experience ... and simply engaging across cultural lines without thinking about it, we just do it.

We must have intentional initiatives that allow us to enhance the representation of the diverse populations that we want to see in an organization, to create that inclusive environment.

How is diversity within organizations beneficial?

With diversity, organizations are more creative, and better decision making is an outcome. The United States of America is becoming a more diverse nation. It becomes fundamental that we are representative of the populations that we serve in society. In order for an organization to be as productive and equipped as they can be, they must have a diverse workforce in order to welcome those that it serves.

Representation is one part of it, but making those individuals feel welcomed and included becomes paramount for that and a continued diversity education is imperative in the workplace.

Amorette Miller is the Democrat & Chronicle's growth and development reporter. She can be found on Twitter at @amorettemiller and e-mailed at acmiller@gannett.com or call her with a related news tip at (585) 201-0867.

