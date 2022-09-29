Read full article on original website
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police
A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
Arrest made after Bronx postal worker pistol-whipped, $100K stolen from post office
A man is under arrest after the victim was knocked to the ground and hit over the head with a gun before the suspect demanded she open the gate.
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx
Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week. Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.
Bronx Rapper Arrested in $100,000 NYC Post Office Heist, Head Bashing of Worker
Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of pistol-whipping a postal worker and forcing her to open a safe inside a Bronx post office building in a brazen morning robbery of $100,000 earlier this month. Elhorin Yisreal, 44, was taken into custody more than three weeks after surveillance cameras captured the...
Bystander injured in double shooting on Harlem street: NYPD
Police are investigating a double shooting in Harlem on Thursday that left two people injured, according to authorities.
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. A preliminary investigation...
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Assailant punches man, attacks him with 'wet floor' sign at Queens subway station
An attack that started on a Queens subway train early Wednesday ended with a 50-year-old man being punched and hit with a “wet floor” sign.
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Man dies days after Brooklyn hit-and-run: officials
A man struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, died days after the collision, officials said Friday.
Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School
A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
Police believe girl was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting
NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continued Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1225 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.Police said a group was standing near the building when two men walked up and fired a round of shots. Roman's brother was beside himself Thursday, realizing he saw his youngest sister for the last time outside their grandmother's apartment building, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "I seen them sitting right in front of the house, 20, 30 minutes before, and the I get home, watching the TV and I get...
