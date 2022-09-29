ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police

A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx

Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week. Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police believe girl was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting

NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continued Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1225 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.Police said a group was standing near the building when two men walked up and fired a round of shots. Roman's brother was beside himself Thursday, realizing he saw his youngest sister for the last time outside their grandmother's apartment building, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "I seen them sitting right in front of the house, 20, 30 minutes before, and the I get home, watching the TV and I get...
BROOKLYN, NY

