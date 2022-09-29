Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
kymkemp.com
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt reports enrollment increase for this school year
ARCATA, Calif. — Enrollment at Cal Poly Humboldt is up this year after a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the university, enrollment is up two percent from last year as 5,558 students enrolled this year. This number includes 702 transfer students, 375 master's degree students and 961 first-time undergraduates.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Police investigating packages containing hateful content sent to Cal Poly Humboldt faculty
ARCATA, Calif. — The University Police Department is investigating a series of packages containing hateful material reportedly sent to several Cal Poly Humboldt (CPH) faculty this week. In a message sent to CPH employees Friday morning, officials said multiple faculty members in the university's Critical Race, Gender & Sexuality...
North Coast Journal
'Never, Ever, Ever' Again
It appears Travis Schneider's permit problems may have just doubled in size and gotten decidedly dirtier. The local developer's efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff had already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But revelations in the last week — including that the home currently under construction is more than twice the permitted size and that Schneider hauled in 10 times more fill dirt to the property than his coastal development permit allowed — seem to bring serious ramifications for the project itself, while raising a host of questions about whether Schneider may have received preferential treatment from county staff.
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Fortuna High School put on lockdown after suspect uses AirDrop to threaten campus
FORTUNA, Calif. — UPDATE @ 2:30 P.M. The Fortuna Police Department has released more information about the lockdown at Fortuna High School. FOPD Liutenent Matt Eberhardt told North Coast News that an unknown person used Apple's AirDrop feature to threaten violence at the school. The threat was sent to every iPhone in the nearby area and students began sharing the threat on social media.
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
krcrtv.com
Northern California Community Blood Bank helps those impacted by Hurricane Ian
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Northern California Community Blood bank sent a shipment of blood east, to ensure the needs of Florida patients will be met after Hurricane Ian. NCCBB Director of Donor Resources John Gullum said they're stepping to help a nationwide effort and it's part of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
thelumberjack.org
Restaurant Review: Curry Leaf’s expansive options transport customers across the world plate by plate
Get out your wallets, folks, this is not your average Asian eatery. Curry Leaf: Asian Fusion and Sake Bar opened earlier this month in Eureka, making its place as the only restaurant in Humboldt county to serve Malaysian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai food, and more, all under one roof.
krcrtv.com
Pathway to Payday holds free employment workshops in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Uplift Eureka and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a four-day employment workshop series to help individuals trying to enter the workforce. The free "Pathway to Payday" workshop focuses on the enhancement of applications, resumes and interview skills. The event also offers participants the...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested in Samoa road rage incident
SAMOA, Calif. — A man was arrested in a road rage incident in Humboldt County Thursday. At about noon on Sept. 29, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Fenwick Avenue in Samoa for the report of a road rage incident. A 22-year-old male victim...
kymkemp.com
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
Comments / 0