B Hoak
2d ago
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend
Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.
kptv.com
People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Although it may sound like a load of bull, a recent study reveals that people in Portland are less likely to curse than those in other major American cities. Around the world, many people swear. The majority of civilizations view the usage of curse words as...
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings
Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city’s outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
piolog.com
Northwest native birds begin journey south
Every September, birdwatchers flock to Chapman Elementary to watch Swifts during annual migration. Portland has its fair share of famous residents, from Nike founder Phil Knight to iconic hipster bands like the Decemberists and the Dandy Warhols. Northwest Portland street names such as Flanders and Lovejoy inspired the names of characters in The Simpsons, created by Portland native Matt Groening. The villainous Sideshow Bob’s rarely mentioned surname is Terwilliger, from the street near the Lewis & Clark campus.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
opb.org
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
'It's a loss': Black-owned Portland dispensary vandalized, burglarized within a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Black-owned dispensary in Northeast Portland was vandalized and burglarized within a week. The owner hopes the community can help his small business bounce back following the loss. Karanja Crews, the founder of Green Muse dispensary, said about a week ago, someone was caught on camera...
kptv.com
‘Freedom and acceptance’: Portland’s Secret Roller Disco
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -It’s a funky, fun and free event in Portland. The Secret Roller Disco started as a whim during the pandemic, but this retro hobby is growing into a Portland movement. It all started as sort of an underground skate meet-up during the pandemic with a few...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
