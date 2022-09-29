ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

B Hoak
2d ago

20 things NOT TO DO!! #1- DO NOT step out ur front door uou have 98% chance you'll get shot dead for reason.

Oxygen

Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend

Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
People

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings

Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city's outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
PORTLAND, OR
piolog.com

Northwest native birds begin journey south

Every September, birdwatchers flock to Chapman Elementary to watch Swifts during annual migration. Portland has its fair share of famous residents, from Nike founder Phil Knight to iconic hipster bands like the Decemberists and the Dandy Warhols. Northwest Portland street names such as Flanders and Lovejoy inspired the names of characters in The Simpsons, created by Portland native Matt Groening. The villainous Sideshow Bob's rarely mentioned surname is Terwilliger, from the street near the Lewis & Clark campus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

LETTERS to the Editor

The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

'Freedom and acceptance': Portland's Secret Roller Disco

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -It's a funky, fun and free event in Portland. The Secret Roller Disco started as a whim during the pandemic, but this retro hobby is growing into a Portland movement. It all started as sort of an underground skate meet-up during the pandemic with a few...
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

