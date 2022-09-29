Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Recent 10th Overall Pick Signs With New Team
Thon Maker has signed with the Fujian Sturgeons. The 25-year-old was the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
NBA
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
NBA
"We Will Be Tough" | Hardy Makes Debut As Utah Opens Preseason Against Toronto
After an offseason full of change, the time has come to see what the new-look Jazz can do. Utah kicks off the 2022 preseason when it travels to Edmonton, Canada, to face reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MST and will be on AT&T SportsNet and NBATV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
NBA
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Wings
With the first Celtics preseason game just days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3, 4, and...
NBA
Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero: ‘P Can Guard One Through Five’
ORLANDO - Is Paolo Banchero’s defense overlooked and underrated? Should he be getting more praise for the things he does on that end of the court?. Based on what his Orlando Magic teammate and fellow Duke alum Wendell Carter Jr. has seen at training camp, it appears the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Hachimura notches double-double, Porzingis scores 18 as Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan Games exhibition
The Wizards were defeated 104-95 on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in the their second-and-final exhibition against the Warriors this week. The two-game slate headlined the NBA’s 2022 Japan Games, featuring two preseason matchups, an All-Star Saturday Night-inspired event, community initiatives and more. Japan native Rui Hachimura led finished...
NBA
Recap: Three key takeaways from Wizards preseason opener vs. Warriors in Japan
With today’s early-morning tipoff in Japan, NBA basketball is back. The Wizards and Warriors both got their feet wet on Friday morning. The game got off to a slow start offensively. Washington and Golden State combined to shoot 11-of-49, but that did not affect the energy in the building. Saitama Super Arena, located in Saitama, Japan with a capacity of 37.000, was packed loud – eager to take in the matchup between the defending champion Warriors and Japan-native Rui Hachimura.
NBA
LeBron James aims to play in more preseason games
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – LeBron James has other aspirations this season besides collecting a fifth NBA championship and becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers star also expressed interest in how many preseason games he’ll play in. “More than I played last year,” James...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Rookies to target in fantasy drafts
After a long offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is quickly closing in. With preseason games tipping off Friday, it’s officially time for managers to begin drafting teams, crafting fantasy basketball rankings and deciding which players to target and which to avoid. Each year, a key component...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Blazers unveil new Statement Edition uniform for 2022-23
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
NBA
Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼
When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
NBA
Rookies Ivey, Duren bring a jolt of electric athleticism to Pistons
When Hamidou Diallo came to the Pistons 18 months ago, amid Troy Weaver’s first season as Pistons general manager, he joined a roster where he immediately and emphatically became the team’s best athlete. Draft night 2022 has put that honorific in serious jeopardy. “When you say Jalen and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
NBA
Utah Jazz All-Access | In-Depth Look At 2022 Content Day
With the 2022 preseason set to begin in just over 24 hours, the Utah Jazz gave an in-depth view at what their annual content day from earlier this week looked like. Headlined by veteran Jordan Clarkson and rookie Walker Kessler, players went through a multitude of stations that included photos, videos, and interview segments with Utah’s broadcasters.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets to Host Annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will host their annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2. Fans are invited to watch the Nets take the court as they prepare for the upcoming season with one of New York City’s most iconic views as the backdrop. This is the sixth time the Nets have held their open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
NBA
Regular Season Tickets To Go On Sale Tomorrow Oct. 1 At 10 A.M.
Single game tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks’ regular season games will go on sale tomorrow, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Bucks.com/Single. Full season memberships, half season memberships, and 10-game plans are still available for purchase at Bucks.com/Tickets. To find full season seat availability in a specific price range, visit Bucks.com/SeatForYou for assistance and recommendations.
Comments / 0