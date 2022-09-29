Read full article on original website
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler, born April 19, 1938 in Wilkes Barre, Penn., passed away in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her family will host a celebration of life at Krueger Funeral Home, Tomahawk, Wisc., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, followed by interment next to her husband, Raymond Theiler, at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Polson, where Maureen and Ray raised their family and served the community between 1965 and 2021, in spring 2023. A full obituary will follow.
Joseph Stokes
Joseph Stokes (Joe), 69, a resident of Dixon passed away from a motorcycle accident on Aug. 28. He was born at Ronan on April 17, 1953 to Roy J. Stokes& Nellie J. Brown Stokes of St. Ignatius, joining several brothers and sisters. Later the family moved to Seeley Lake, where he graduated from high school. He worked at the sawmills and the Forest Service. Going to Garland, Utah with his family, he worked for at a time at the sugar beet factory before returning to Missoula where he met the love of his life, Wanda Bowers. Their 47th anniversary was last April. They...
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo, age 19, passed away due to complications of lymphoma at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Sarah Marengo and Jaime Funes. She was raised in Bridgeport, Ct., until she was 7 years old. She grew up in a small house filled with lots of love. In 2010, Sweet Pea and her family moved back to Polson where she fell in love with the mountains and the vast beauty of Jehovah’s creation. Juliana graduated with honors from Polson High School in 2020. She studied wildlife biology at Montana...
Steven Clark Moon
Steve came out of the womb June 4, 1958 (closely followed by his twin Stan) with a force that projected him his entire life. His mother, Rosemary Moon, claimed she had to tell the doctor there was another baby coming. Growing up in St. Ignatius, these mischievous twins were involved in antics from day one. Whether it was rocking their cribs to lock the adults out of their bedroom, communicating in their own language, filling the propane tank with the garden hose, switching classrooms, or teasing their older brother Bill and older sister Marianne, the twins always kept others on point! Steve,...
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause# 22-0202-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA CARPENTER Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shelia Carpentier, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court...
Ronan's Harvest Fest brings back the 70s
As 70s themed decorated hay bales began appearing in and around Ronan along U.S. 93, Round Butte Road, Ronan’s Main Street and Old U.S. 93, the excitement for the annual Harvest began to grow. Although the actual festival activities were limited to just one day, those who attended clearly had a good time. The weather was a perfect Fall day with plenty of sunshine and Autumn coolness. The kids enjoyed numerous activities including bounce houses with slides, pumpkin bowling, face painting, dart throwing, and big bubble blowing. The laughter and squeals of joy as well as the near constant participation by...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
Bayside Riser will tickle your tastebuds
As you drive into Polson from the south, on the right side of the road across from the Polson Bay Grocery and Conoco station, mother and daughter business entrepreneurs each own and operate a business that brings new flavors to Polson. The success of her mom’s business, the Oaks Korean Kitchen, which serves authentic Korean food made by a Korean born U.S. citizen, was the impetus for Jade Newman to open her own business. Jade, who grew up in Polson and then went to Minnesota for a time, came back to her hometown in the spring of 2020 — in large part...
Pilots drop into Polson for fly-in breakfast
POLSON – Breakfast isn't always on the menu at Polson Airport, but it was this past Saturday when more than two dozen pilots from around the region swooped in for a pancake breakfast. The local Chapter 1122 of the Experimental Aircraft Association sponsored the fly-in and welcomed hundreds of visitors of all ages as they came out to the airport to view a diverse variety of aircraft, including home-built planes, vintage warbirds, float planes and general aviation aircraft. The annual fly-in pancake breakfast serves as a fundraiser in support of youth aviation education programs throughout the Mission Valley that raise awareness about...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Justice of the peace candidates
Michael Larson is still a general election candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace. On June 7 this year three qualified candidates vied to be one of the two to finish in the first two places in the primary election to advance to the November general election. The two are Rick Schoening and me, Michael (Mike) Larson. Apparently, due to the fact two of the more high-profile races, Lake County Sheriff and Lake County Commissioner, had all Republicans with the winner of the primary being the automatic winner of the general election, thus the winner, there is an overwhelming assumption...
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
