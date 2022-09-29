Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

POLSON, MT ・ 24 DAYS AGO