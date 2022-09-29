ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll

The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
Ukraine Joins Spain and Portugal's Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The proposal was backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three countries face a competing bid from Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and a bid from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. Ukraine has joined Spain...
Ex-CIA Chief's Greatest Concern in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is Escalation ‘Spiraling Out of Control'

Leaders in Ukraine and the West are grappling with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons. Uncertainty over the likelihood of such action hangs over decision-making, even as Ukrainian forces stage bold counter-offensives in territory that Russia has illegally annexed. The greatest worry for David Petraeus, a former...
North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
France's Nuclear Energy Strategy — Once Its Pride and Joy — Faces Big Problems This Winter

Deep-rooted problems with France's nuclear-heavy energy strategy are raising serious questions about its winter preparedness. A long-standing source of national pride, France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by state-owned utility EDF. In recent months, however, more than half of EDF's...
