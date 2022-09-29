Read full article on original website
Barbara Atzert Bretzke
Barbara Atzert Bretzke, 97, from Mesa, AZ and Polson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. She was born on July 3, 1925, in St. Albans, Long Island, New York to Frank Jr. and Inez Atzert. She grew up on Long Island and enjoyed sports, playing kick the can, hand ball, basketball, skating and swimming. Other interests as a young girl were tap, ballet, dance, and piano. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans. As a young lady, she met a First Lt. Lou Enlow Bretzke, who was attending the United States...
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo, age 19, passed away due to complications of lymphoma at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Sarah Marengo and Jaime Funes. She was raised in Bridgeport, Ct., until she was 7 years old. She grew up in a small house filled with lots of love. In 2010, Sweet Pea and her family moved back to Polson where she fell in love with the mountains and the vast beauty of Jehovah’s creation. Juliana graduated with honors from Polson High School in 2020. She studied wildlife biology at Montana...
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause# 22-0202-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA CARPENTER Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shelia Carpentier, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court...
Ronan's Harvest Fest brings back the 70s
As 70s themed decorated hay bales began appearing in and around Ronan along U.S. 93, Round Butte Road, Ronan’s Main Street and Old U.S. 93, the excitement for the annual Harvest began to grow. Although the actual festival activities were limited to just one day, those who attended clearly had a good time. The weather was a perfect Fall day with plenty of sunshine and Autumn coolness. The kids enjoyed numerous activities including bounce houses with slides, pumpkin bowling, face painting, dart throwing, and big bubble blowing. The laughter and squeals of joy as well as the near constant participation by...
Bayside Riser will tickle your tastebuds
As you drive into Polson from the south, on the right side of the road across from the Polson Bay Grocery and Conoco station, mother and daughter business entrepreneurs each own and operate a business that brings new flavors to Polson. The success of her mom’s business, the Oaks Korean Kitchen, which serves authentic Korean food made by a Korean born U.S. citizen, was the impetus for Jade Newman to open her own business. Jade, who grew up in Polson and then went to Minnesota for a time, came back to her hometown in the spring of 2020 — in large part...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Justice of the peace candidates
Michael Larson is still a general election candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace. On June 7 this year three qualified candidates vied to be one of the two to finish in the first two places in the primary election to advance to the November general election. The two are Rick Schoening and me, Michael (Mike) Larson. Apparently, due to the fact two of the more high-profile races, Lake County Sheriff and Lake County Commissioner, had all Republicans with the winner of the primary being the automatic winner of the general election, thus the winner, there is an overwhelming assumption...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Wayne Lee Kibler
Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
